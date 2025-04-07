Health Coalition Aotearoa Demands Fairness In Government Decision-making

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), in partnership with the Helen Clark Foundation and Transparency International NZ, have today launched Let’s Level the Playing Field, a campaign to end hidden lobbying and restore fairness to government decision-making.

"In Aotearoa New Zealand, policy must serve the public, not just those with money and access," says Professor Boyd Swinburn, HCA co-chair. "When industry lobbying goes unchecked, powerful interests override public good. We need transparency, accountability, and a system that works for everyone."

The cost of unchecked influence The New Zealand public will gain many benefits from a fairer, transparent public policy making process - like a greater recognition of what the public values and more trust in government decision makers.

HCA points to recent failures where government favoured industry over public health-such as repealing world-leading smokefree laws and prioritising industry interests in infant formula regulations.

"These decisions ignored public concerns and catered to wealthy lobbyists," says Professor Swinburn. "Stronger rules would have ensured fairer outcomes."

New Zealand lags behind most OECD countries in regulating lobbying. Without clear rules, industry voices dominate while ordinary people are shut out.

A plan for fairer decision-making HCA’s five-point plan will bring Aotearoa in line with international best practice:

Regulate lobbying: A public register of lobbyist meetings, a mandatory code of conduct, and an Integrity Commission to enforce these measures.

Slow the revolving door: A "cooling off" period to prevent former ministers and senior officials from immediately becoming lobbyists in their past areas of responsibility.

Manage conflicts of interest: Stronger codes of conduct for government employees, appointees, and contractors.

Strengthen transparency laws: A modernised Official Information Act to prevent government secrecy.

Tighten political donation rules: Caps on individual donations, a lower disclosure threshold, and limits ensuring only registered voters can donate.

Broad support for reform Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson, Moana Tuwhare (Te Tumu Whakahaere, Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi o Ngāpuhi) and former Cabinet Minister Anne Tolley will speak at the campaign launch, supporting the five asks of the campaign and backing stronger protections for public policy.

"New Zealanders deserve a democracy where decisions reflect the common good-not just corporate interests," says Professor Swinburn. "We must strengthen our defences against undue influence and level the playing field for all."

Notes:

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) is a coalition of 45 NGO member organisations and 75 individuals supported by expert advisory panels advocating to advance health equity and reduce the harms of tobacco, vaping, alcohol and unhealthy food.

See the campaign webpage here: https://www.healthcoalition.org.nz/campaigns/regulate-lobbying/

HCA commissioned a report examining these issues by author and researcher, Max Rashbrooke, A Balance of Voices: options for the regulation of lobbying in New Zealand.

We consulted with Māori stakeholders and commissioned a report on Māori perspectives on options for lobbying regulations by Mather Solutions Limited.

