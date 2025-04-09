Defence Capability Plan Fails To Invest In NZDF’s Biggest Capability

The Defence Capability Plan released on Monday has paid lip service to the New Zealand Defence Force’s biggest capability - its people.

“The DCP is strong on signalling to our international partners, but doesn’t show our people that the Government values their service to New Zealand, their well being and their safety,” said Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Hayden Ricketts, Mission Homefront co-founder.

Mission Homefront, an organisation which advocates for sailors, soldiers and aviators, said the investment in Defence was a huge step change for the country, and a step in the right direction to reverse the decades long decline in defence spending. However it completely misses the mark on ensuring all uniformed defence personnel are adequately recognised and compensated for their service.

Ricketts believes that without the trained workforce and sufficient numbers of people, investment in more equipment will mean more ships are tied up, aircraft sit unused, and vehicles are up on blocks.

“While increased investment in defence equipment is very welcome, investment in pay, conditions of service and defence buildings is required to ensure all living and working environments are safe and healthy. These things are equally important and these investments must achieve balance.”

Despite Minister of Defence Judith Collins signalling there will be some money allocated for pay in the upcoming budget, intentionally leaving salaries and conditions out of the long term capability and strategic plan, is a vague statement of intent without anything concrete to help those who serve.

“The question is ‘does the DCP address the hollowing out of the NZDF, which lost 35 percent of its trained and experienced uniformed workforce in less than two years, or address any of the issues that contributed to that in the first place,” Ricketts asked.

“We know our sailors, soldiers and aviators are struggling financially with their current pay and conditions of service. They’re finding it hard to support their whanau, pay their bills and in some cases to buy necessities like food or clothes for their kids. The addition of more equipment and ‘tin’ won’t fix that.”

“We’ve already seen our sailors, soldiers and aviators vote with their feet and walk away to greener pastures. We’ve seen first hand the direct impact this has had on our Defence capability with the sinking of the Manawanui, other Naval ships left uncrewed and tied up, more aircraft than the airforce can fly, an inability to respond to natural disasters in our own country let alone internationally.”

“And yet the Government and Defence Capability Plan still failed to realise what its biggest capability is and where it should be investing - he tangata he tangata he tangata.”

