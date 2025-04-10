Justice For Palestine Joins Call For Removal Of Chief Human Rights Commissioner

Wellington, New Zealand – “There can be no confidence in the Commission while Stephen Rainbow remains at the helm.” Human rights organisation Justice for Palestine is joining the call for the immediate removal of Chief Human Rights Commissioner Dr Stephen Rainbow, following Islamophobic and misleading comments that have damaged public trust in and the integrity of the Human Rights Commission.

The statement follows reports that during a February meeting with Jewish community leader Philippa Yasbek, Rainbow claimed Muslims posed a greater threat to the Jewish community than white supremacists. He cited the NZSIS threat assessment as justification — a claim directly refuted by NZSIS Director-General Andrew Hampton, who said these comments “misrepresent” the report.

Justice for Palestine says Rainbow’s misuse of national intelligence, coupled with a history of anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic public statements, has eroded any confidence in his ability to carry out his role impartially.

Reservations about Dr Rainbow’s overt prejudices and biases, which were known prior to the appointment, have been raised by members of communities that most need to be able to trust the Commission. Information released about the appointment process indicates that his appointment was not recommended by the independent panel. These recent statements in which the Chief Commissioner attributed blame towards an entire religious group in a misleading and demeaning manner, further illustrate these concerns were well-founded.

The Human Rights Commission exists to serve all citizens of Aotearoa. By excusing the Chief Commissioner’s comments, the coalition Government sends a message to Muslim and Arab New Zealanders (and other communities that are particularly vulnerable to racism and other forms of discrimination) that it has learnt nothing from the Christchurch Mosque massacre.

These recent events, combined with the unorthodox appointment process, also threaten to undermine the integrity of the Human Rights Commission as New Zealand’s Human Rights Institution, which has an essential role in New Zealand meeting its international human rights obligations and maintaining our reputation on the global stage.

“The person responsible for upholding dignity and fairness has instead spread the same tropes that fuel hate. The integrity of the Human Rights Commission as our National Human Rights Institution is disintegrating, with Stephen Rainbow as Chief” says Justice for Palestine Co-convenor, Samira Zaitoun.

Justice for Palestine joins the call for the resignation or removal of Stephen Rainbow as the Chief Human Rights Commissioner.

