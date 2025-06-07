1st NZSAS Regiment Marks 70th Anniversary

Image: Supplied/NZDF

For 70 years the New Zealand Special Air Service (NZSAS) has been deployed on some of the most complex, challenging and dangerous missions faced by the New Zealand Defence Force, with the ultimate goal always being to protect New Zealand, its people and interests.

The NZSAS was raised as a response to a strategic dilemma in the 1950s, when the New Zealand Government wanted to support the British in defending Malaya against the threat of communist expansion, whilst recognizing our comparatively small Defence Force and resources. As a result, a single NZSAS Squadron was raised and deployed to give New Zealand a credible impact across both military and political circles.

From its humble beginnings the NZSAS has since grown to become a full Regiment that gives the Government of the day a range of high-readiness, highly effective military options to advance and protect its interests.

Chief of Army Major General Rose King says NZSAS operators have played a pivotal role in a number of significant engagements over the course of the unit’s existence.

“Our Special Forces personnel are among the best in the world at what they do. They deploy into places that others can’t, they can achieve things that larger conventional units simply couldn’t. Their sense of service over self is second to none, and their will to succeed and achieve their mission is extraordinary,” Major General Rose King said.

Throughout its history, members of the NZSAS have been deployed throughout South East Asia and the Pacific, from Malaya to Timor Leste, Thailand to Papua New Guinea. The Unit has also contributed to global peace keeping and peace monitoring missions, with NZSAS operators later being heavily involved in the Middle East, including reconnaissance operations and partnering with Special Police Forces in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan campaign was bookended with a NZSAS team leading the ground evacuation of nearly 400 people to safety following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

The Commanding Officer of 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment says the Regiment can only succeed with the support and sustainment of a world-class army and Defence Force.

“From the jungles of South East Asia and the Pacific, to the deserts, mountains and alleyways of the middle east and beyond, New Zealand’s Special Air Service Regiment has always stood ready for New Zealand, and always will be,” the Commanding Officer said.

“For 70 years SAS, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Commando, and Special Operations enablers have delivered whenever Government has asked, and whenever the Chief of Defence Force has tasked.

From its early focus on special reconnaissance and deep infiltration in the jungle, the Regiment has developed counter-terrorism, direct action and special recovery capabilities in recent decades. Commando and EOD trades have been established in order to support Police and other agencies when responding to new threats at home, with further advances across intelligence, communications, logistics, female engagement and medical specialties to provide special forces commanders with the broadest range of options and support.

“Whenever they’re called upon, whatever the task, our NZSAS members are always ready to deploy at immediate notice in order to uphold the values we hold so important in New Zealand. They are a huge credit to not only Ngāti Tūmatauenga, the New Zealand Army and the wider Defence Force, but should be a source of pride for the country as a whole,” Major General King said.

The Regiment’s Commanding Officer says this weekend is a special occasion to reflect on what has been a significant legacy by those who went before and will be marked with a series of events for both current and former members. It included the unveiling of new pou at Papakura Military Camp’s memorial area earlier this week.

The new pou unveiled at the Papakura Military Camp Memorial Area earlier this week / Supplied: NZDF

“The memorial area is where the Regiment records its whakapapa. It’s where we thank those who have gone before and remember those who have paid the ultimate price. It is the spiritual hub of our camp and so these new pou carry a huge significance for us,” the Commanding Officer said.

“We will reflect not just on the operational successes, but also the vigilance and dedication it takes to train and prepare at home, to maintain standards, to develop new tactics, and to ‘hold the pager’ for crisis response.”

Major General King said a lot has changed within the Regiment over the course of its seven decades, including evolved training methods, adapting to the changing nature of warfare, the physical locations of its home base and the hundreds of personnel and staff who have supported, enabled and maintained the Regiment over the decades.

“But many things have not, and will not change; the operational experience, professionalism and the unrelenting pursuit of excellence that embodies every member of New Zealand’s Special Forces.”

