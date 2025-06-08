Suspension Of Te Roopu Taurima Workers Unacceptable

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi stands in solidarity with the 38 workers and PSA members who have been suspended without pay by disability residential care provider Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau Trust.

“We condemn the actions of Te Roopu Taurima in the strongest possible terms and call on them to lift the suspensions on their workers and get back around the negotiating table,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Responding to low-level strike action by suspending workers without pay for six weeks is an extraordinarily cruel action that has no place in employment relations in this country.

“The right to strike must be defended and upheld. Bullying and intimidation of workers is totally unacceptable.

“These suspensions come after protracted mistreatment of workers by Te Roopu Taurima, including a partial lockout put in place right before Christmas.

“This standoff has occurred because Te Roopu Taurima are trying to bring in 90-day trials, restrictions on secondary employment, while keeping wages low. They have rejected an independent recommended settlement by the Employment Relations Authority because they don’t want to resolve this issue fairly.

“The NZCTU stands in solidarity with these workers and the PSA in their fight for decent pay and conditions at work,” said Wagstaff.

