Federated Farmers Launches KiwiSaver Petition

Federated Farmers has launched a nationwide petition calling on the Government to urgently change the KiwiSaver rules to help young farmers get their foot on the ladder.

"Accessing your KiwiSaver to buy your first farm, flock, herd or home has been an incredibly hot topic for farmers," Federated Farmers dairy chair Richard McIntyre says.

"On the campaign trail of the 2023 election, Todd McClay stood up in front of young farmers in Morrinsville and made a promise that he would make it happen.

"I’m sure he had the best of intentions, but unfortunately farmers have been bitterly disappointed by the lack of action from the Government on the issue to date.

"That’s why Federated Farmers has launched this petition: to hold the Government accountable and send a clear message that it’s time to follow through on their promise."

The petition’s launch has been timed to coincide with the National Fieldays, where thousands of farmers, industry leaders and politicians will gather at Mystery Creek.

"Politicians are always out in force at Fieldays, rubbing shoulders with farmers, and we really wanted to make sure KiwiSaver issues were a topic of conversation," McIntyre says.

"Allowing young farmers to access their KiwiSaver to buy their first herd, home, farm or flock is the number one thing the Government could do to help our next generation of farmers.

"It would shave years of hard work and saving off their progression through the industry, and really turbocharge their farming careers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Why is the Government okay with that money being managed by stockbrokers and invested in Fortune 500 companies, but not by a farmer buying a herd to go sharemilking?"

McIntyre says he can’t see any reason the Government wouldn’t throw their full support behind making this policy change happen.

"A lot of young urban people enter KiwiSaver because it’s a good way to build a deposit for their first house. They’re saving for a home early on - not for their retirement.

"We’re asking for young farmers to have the same opportunity - a one-off withdrawal early in their careers to help them get ahead by purchasing their first home, farm, herd, or flock."

New Zealanders are encouraged to sign the petition online at www.kiwisaverforkiwifarmers.nz or at Federated Farmers’ Fieldays site D70.

© Scoop Media