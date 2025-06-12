New Zealand’s Ability To Monitor Geohazards Weakened By Science Job Cuts

The centre providing 24/7 monitoring of geohazards will have to close at times as Government cuts force the centre workforce to be cut to the bone.

The National GeoHazard Monitoring Centre, operated by GNS Science, provides round the clock monitoring of potential tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and landslides, and was set up after the Kaikoura Earthquake in 2016.

Last year GNS Science announced plans to cut a quarter of the 20 strong team of Geohazard Analysts by attrition following funding cuts. Yesterday, with 18 of the team left, it called for voluntary redundancies and indicated that forced redundancies could follow if sufficient voluntary redundancies are not agreed.

"Cutting the team to the bone means there is a high chance the centre will close at times when a team member falls sick or is unavailable for whatever reason - how is this keeping New Zealanders safe?" said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Analysts work in teams of four, that is falling to three, but there must be at least two on each monitoring shift raising the risk of the centre closing due to staff absences.

"The Government needs to explain to New Zealanders why it views that this service is not as important as it was two years ago, before its funding cuts.

"Geohazard Analysts play a critical role in reviewing earthquake measurements to determine things like the magnitude and location of earthquakes and provide science advice to our emergency management services.

"The Government’s decisions mean that this critical information may not be available to emergency management in times of need when lives are at risk. This is reckless for a country so vulnerable to geohazard risks like earthquakes and eruptions.

"This government does not value the role of science as we have seen with more than 400 jobs cuts throughout the sector, and a restructure announced this year with no new funding.

"The undermining of the National GeoHazard Monitoring Centre is yet another sad example of the Government’s short-sighted cuts that we have seen across the public sector with little regard to the impacts on New Zealanders."

Background

In September last year GNS Science announced plans to axe 59 roles, 10% of its workforce following Government funding cuts. The cuts shocked the international science community - 85 scientists from seven countries wrote an open letter to the Government stating that the cuts risk ‘compromising essential geoscientific expertise and partnerships needed to address geohazards risks, which is critical for a country whose economy and community safety is so vulnerable to earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate change’.

See PSA statement:

25 September 2024 Govt blind to risks as science cuts leave Kiwis more vulnerable to natural disasters

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

