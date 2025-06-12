Statement from RBNZ chair Neil Quigley about OIAs on Adrian Orr's resignation

“RBNZ was late in producing a response to some of the OIAs we received on Adrian Orr’s resignation. I regret that this delay occurred,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua Chair Neil Quigley says.

“The circumstances and the volume of information associated with the OIAs on Adrian Orr’s resignation were complex, and we needed to be sure that our consideration of relevant information was comprehensive.

"As well as our obligations under the Official Information Act, we needed to take into careful consideration the former Governor’s exit agreement and privacy law. For this reason, we extended consultation on the information and our response, including review by senior external counsel,” he said.

“On 5 March I was limited in what I could say about the former Governor’s resignation both by the terms of his exit agreement and the fact that we were still working through finalisation of the detail of the next Five-Year Funding Agreement (FYFA).

“We were conscious of the need to explain to staff of the RBNZ the potential implications for staffing levels of a lower level of funding and needed time to consider the details of that.

“We are taking into account the feedback that we have received on our management of these OIA requests and looking carefully at how we can improve our response times in the future," Mr Quigley said.

More information:

OIA requests for information about the resignation of Adrian Orr - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/hub/publications/oias/oia-requests-for-information-about-the-resignation-of-adrian-orr

