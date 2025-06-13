ECan Backtracks On Te Waihora Leadership, Fish & Game Doubles Down On Harm

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is calling written responses from ECan and Fish & Game New Zealand on recreational duck shooting at Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) a clear failure of leadership.

“Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere), is recognised as one of Aotearoa’s most ecologically significant wetlands,” says Danette Wereta, General Secretary of AJP, “It is governed by a national Water Conservation Order, which overlays all other management.” The Order identifies Te Waihora’s habitat for wildlife as an outstanding amenity or intrinsic value warranting protection. Regional Councils are responsible for implementation of National Orders.

At a public forum presentation to ECan on 26 March 2025, AJP raised urgent questions about both environmental and animal welfare impacts of duck shooting. “On the day, the majority of Councillors showed genuine engagement and concern for the contradiction between ECan’s wildlife habitat responsibilities to Te Waihora and the ongoing disturbance and killing of wildlife for recreation,” says Wereta.

However, a letter to AJP from ECan Chair Craig Pauling after the meeting deflects responsibility to other agencies, specifically Fish & Game and the Department of Conservation (DOC). ECan’s written response claims ECan holds no jurisdiction over protecting biodiversity, passing the issue to Fish & Game and DOC.

Fish & Game’s Game Bird Specialist, Matthew Garrick, says, “Game bird hunting is specifically listed as an integral part of the future and is listed as an important aspect to connect the community to Te Waihora.” But is shooting really the kind of connection Te Waihora needs? Just because it used to happen doesn’t mean it still should. With such strong bird life at the lake, shouldn’t protection and care come before outdated bloodsport?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Fish and Game’s response highlights their primary interest in promoting hunting and fishing. That organisation’s interest in protecting habitat is focused through the lens of protecting habitat for game species alone, when the Lake is home to more than 150 bird species” says Wereta, “alongside the National Order, the Lake is covered by international conservation agreements like the Convention on Migratory Species.”

Fish and Game cite the Animal Welfare Act’s hunting exemption to justify harm, and claim a contribution to biodiversity protection while simultaneously enabling activities that traumatise and kill wildlife. “The idea that gunfire, wounded birds, and habitat disruption can coexist with meaningful conservation is absurd,” says Wereta.

Wereta considers Fish & Game’s response also reveals a dangerous contradiction at the heart of Te Waihora’s governance. “The site is identified as both a biodiversity hotspot and a recreational killing ground, yet the organisations responsible are refusing to reconcile this conflict, each pointing to the other, while the damage continues.”

ECan is a member of the Te Waihora Co-Governance Group, “it has the primary role to protect the lake as a habitat for all wildlife. We are calling for an immediate reassessment of the lake’s use, and a clear prohibition on recreational duck shooting,” says Wereta, “this is a moment to lead, not retreat.”

About the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ:

AJP was registered in August 2023.

AJP is a political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

© Scoop Media

