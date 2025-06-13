Expel The Israeli Ambassador Now

PSNA is calling on the government to immediately expel the Israeli ambassador from New Zealand.

PSNA Co-Chair, John Minto says Israel’s strikes on Iran are “unprovoked, unilateral and a massive threat to humanity everywhere.”

“This is such a dangerous action, that diplomatic weasel words about Israel are not acceptable. Israel is an out-of-control rogue state playing with the future of humanity. We must send it the strongest possible message.”

“Israel’s using its often repeated lies and misinformation to attempt to justify it’s unconscionable violence and aggression.”

Minto points to Iran’s right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

“Even US intelligence officials have made is clear very recently that Iran is NOT on the way to produce a nuclear weapon.”

“And neither is Iran committed to the “annihilation” of Israel. Iran does not support Israel as a racist, apartheid state and wants to see liberation for Palestine. In this, Iran has, along with the overwhelming majority of countries in the world, called for an end to Israel’s military occupation of Palestine, the end of its apartheid policies directed against Palestinians and the return of Palestinian refugees.”

New Zealand has the same policies.

Minto says our government must shoulder some of the blame for Israel feeling it can safely launch attacks on Iran.

“Appeasement of this apartheid state, as our government and other western countries have done over 20 months, has led Israel to believe it can get away within mass murder forced expulsions and managed starvation in Gaza, so that whatever it does it will be never be held to account”

“Only sanctions count – and just the first one must be the expulsion of the Israel ambassador with only giving him enough time to pack his bags.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

