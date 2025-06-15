Government Must Ensure Safety Of Its Citizens In The Global March To Gaza

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand reminds the government of its duty to protect all New Zealand citizens, wherever they may be.

Among those currently participating in the Global March to Gaza are New Zealand citizens who travelled from across the country, alongside others who joined the mission from overseas. The government of NewZealand bears full responsibility for their safety and well-being.

In light of escalating risks in international waters and Israeli aggression against humanitarian convoys, we call on the New Zealand Government to immediately take all necessary diplomatic and consular actions to safeguard its citizens and demand their protection in accordance with international law.

© Scoop Media

