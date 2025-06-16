Parliament Rejects Proposal To Address Critical Workforce Shortages

Over 20,000 New Zealanders signed a petition calling for paid training in healthcare, teaching, and social work to address critical workforce shortages. In June 2025, the Education and Workforce Select Committee dismissed the proposal.

Despite being presented with an evidence-based solution and widespread public support, the Select Committee concluded: “the issue is complex, and we do not consider there is an immediate solution to it.”

“Yet again, female-dominated professions are dismissed and devalued,” says Paid Placements Aotearoa’s Campaign Lead, Bex Howells. “This government talks about fiscal constraint but can find $1.9 billion for a mega prison to hold 800 people. The same funding allocation could see over 17,000 people paid to train in essential services. Paid training would deliver excellent return on investment – at a time we desperately need resolution for staffing shortages.”

The Select Committee acknowledged the need to grow New Zealand’s essential workforces, noted Australia’s introduction of paid training schemes, and referenced the European Parliament’s vote to ban unpaid internships (on the grounds of exploitation).

Howells adds, "This is a deeply disappointing outcome - albeit unsurprising - in the current political climate. Our proposal is not about an 'immediate' fix. It’s about laying the groundwork for long-term workforce growth and access to services."

The Government’s refusal to act means staff shortages will persist - affecting both those who deliver these services and those who rely on them.

