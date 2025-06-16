War On Women Intensifies As Govt Takes Axe To Sick Leave For Part-Time Workers

The Government’s shameful attack on the rights of women workers just got more brazen with its plan to cut back sick leave entitlements for part-time workers.

"Many of our members work in female dominated professions like care and support, and many are part-time workers, so once again we see the Government’s priorities laid bare - it doesn’t care about underpaid and part-time women workers," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This latest attack on women comes just six weeks after the Government ripped up the pay equity rules, depriving 150,000 women of the pay they deserve and making it harder to lodge claims in the future.

"It doesn’t matter if you are full time, or part-time, sick leave is there for a purpose, to ensure you are well enough to go back to work and be productive.

"The Government talks a lot about growing the economy and increasing productivity - cutting back sick leave will do just the opposite, unwell people infect colleagues, make errors and are less productive."

Studies show even now too many people are pushing through sickness by staying at work when unwell or returning too soon, costing employers billions - see NZ Health Group report.

"Workers need to take sick leave for as long as it takes to get well.

"We know it’s women that tend to take more time off to care for sick children, so these changes just make their life more challenging.

"Every day, in a different way, this government is chipping away at workers' rights.

"Do Ministers just sit around all day dreaming up new ways to make the life of working women harder? It certainly seems so.

"The cuts to sick leave are yet another sad indictment of a government out of touch with the needs of working people and their families."

