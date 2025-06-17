Taxpayer Victory: Heritage Handbrake Lifted By Minister Bishop

The Taxpayers’ Union is celebrating a major win for taxpayers following Minister Chris Bishop’s decision to allow councils to de-list heritage buildings faster, including for Wellington’s derelict Gordon Wilson Flats.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf, said:

“We’ve long said that heritage rules are being abused by bureaucrats and activists to block development and dump costs on the public.”

“Minister Bishop’s decision shows he's listening to the concerns of taxpayers and ratepayers, not just NIMBIES and heritage lobbyists."

“Wellington and the rest of the country desperately needs more homes, not decaying concrete monuments.”

“This is real leadership that puts taxpayers ahead of ideology. We applaud Minister Bishop for cutting the red tape.”

