Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayer Victory: Heritage Handbrake Lifted By Minister Bishop

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is celebrating a major win for taxpayers following Minister Chris Bishop’s decision to allow councils to de-list heritage buildings faster, including for Wellington’s derelict Gordon Wilson Flats.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf, said:

“We’ve long said that heritage rules are being abused by bureaucrats and activists to block development and dump costs on the public.”

“Minister Bishop’s decision shows he's listening to the concerns of taxpayers and ratepayers, not just NIMBIES and heritage lobbyists."

“Wellington and the rest of the country desperately needs more homes, not decaying concrete monuments.”

“This is real leadership that puts taxpayers ahead of ideology. We applaud Minister Bishop for cutting the red tape.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 