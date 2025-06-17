Ninety-Five NZ Lawyers Call for Stronger Govt Stance on Israel Amidst Rising Tensions in Middle East

Ninety-five New Zealand lawyers – including 9 King’s Counsel – have signed a letter to the Prime Minister and other ministers urging the Government to consider a stronger stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The letter has been sent amidst rising tensions in the region, following Israel’s surprise attacks on Iran, and Iran’s attacks on Israel in response.

The letter’s signatories come from all levels of seniority in the legal community including senior barristers, law firm partners, legal academics, and in-house lawyers.

The letter cites UN sources that document the steadily deteriorating plight of civilians in Gaza, featuring escalating levels of bombardment, forced displacement, blockades of aid and deliberate targeting of hospitals, aid workers and journalists, and notes key responses to date.

In July 2024 the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to be unlawful.

In September last year New Zealand voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling upon all UN Member States to comply with their obligations under international law and take concrete steps to address Israel’s ongoing presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. At the time, New Zealand noted it expected Israel to take meaningful steps towards compliance with international law including withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The letter comments that Israel has done nothing of the sort.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The letter goes on to point out that in May this year Independent UN Experts demanded immediate international intervention to “end the violence or bear witness to the annihilation of the Palestinian population in Gaza.” UN experts have observed the occurrence of over 52,535 deaths, of which 70 percent continue to be women and children. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher has called for a response “as humanitarians” urging “Humanity, the law and reason must prevail”.

The letter urges the Government to consider a stronger response including to condemn Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, to review immediately all diplomatic and political and economic ties with Israel, and to go further in imposing sanctions after New Zealand imposed sanctions on two extremist Israeli politicians.

One of the letter’s signatories, barrister Max Harris, says: “This letter reflects rising concern among the general community about Israel’s breaches of international law.”

“The Government has tried to highlight red lines for Israel, but these have been repeatedly crossed, and it’s time that the Government considers doing more, in line with international law,” adds Harris.

Aedeen Boadita-Cormican, another barrister who has signed the letter, says: “The Government could do more to follow through on how it has voted at the United Nations and what it has said internationally.”

“This letter shows the depth of concern in the legal community about Israel’s actions,” adds Boadita-Cormican.

© Scoop Media

