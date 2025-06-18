Modernising New Zealand’s Data System

Wide-ranging improvements to the data system will modernise and future-proof how New Zealand’s economic and population statistics are produced.

Minister of Statistics Hon Dr Shane Reti announced today sweeping changes that will see Stats NZ moving in a bold, future-focused direction to provide more timely and relevant data.

“People’s information needs are changing and today’s announcements ensure we keep delivering data that improves lives today and for generations to come,” Acting Stats NZ Chief Executive and Government Statistician Mary Craig said.

The changes include moving to an admin-data-first census and publishing a monthly consumers price index (CPI), as well as a programme of work to meet new international standards for macroeconomic statistics.

“As New Zealand faces widespread and long-term social, economic, environmental, and technological change, people’s need for information is growing exponentially.

“These changes will help ensure Stats NZ continues to adapt and provide high-quality information that supports New Zealand’s economic and social wellbeing,” Craig said.

New Zealand’s census is evolving

Cabinet has endorsed the Government Statistician’s decision to prioritise the use of information already collected by government, known as administrative (admin) data, for future censuses.

The approach builds on the combined survey and admin data models successfully used since the 2018 Census.

“This is an exciting and necessary change. The traditional way of running a nationwide survey on census day can no longer be justified, due to rising costs, declining survey response rates, and disruption from events, like Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023,” Craig said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From 2030, key New Zealand census data and statistics will be produced every year, in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

“By tapping into information New Zealanders have already provided, we will deliver more relevant, useful, and timely data to help inform quality planning and decision making.”

Surveys will continue to play an important role, with a new annual survey asking census-type questions of a small percentage of the population.

“The new survey will be set up to be highly flexible, with opportunities to change content and topics much more frequently.”

Stats NZ will also work in partnership with smaller population groups to develop tailored solutions that will help meet their information needs.

Stats NZ is working together with other government agencies to ensure that legislation supports the new approach and to make sure the admin data collected improves in quality over the next five to 10 years.

“Ensuring the ongoing privacy and protection of data is a priority as we introduce these improvements,” Craig said.

Modernising economic statistics to support economic growth and social investment

New funding of $16.5 million over four years will enable Stats NZ to deliver a monthly CPI from the beginning of 2027.

“The CPI is a key indicator of economic health and is used in monetary policy to set interest rates and index contracts, and influences things like benefit payments.

“More frequent inflation data is important for policy, forecasting, and informing decisions that help address cost-of-living pressures and drive economic growth.

“We are pleased to be taking this next step in enhancing our economic data,” Craig said.

To ensure Stats NZ successfully delivers a monthly CPI, we are already updating our prices technology platform and building up the project team.

Budget 2025 also includes tagged contingency funding of just over $61 million over four years to meet new international standards for macroeconomic statistics.

The changes are extensive, and Stats NZ is preparing a detailed business case which, once approved, will see the new standards implemented by 2030.

“The Measuring a Modern Economy programme will allow us to adopt the standards at the same time as our major trading partners, and ensure New Zealand has reliable data that provides a clearer picture of the economy,” Craig said.

More information

www.stats.govt.nz/modernising-the-census provides more information about the changes to modernise the census.

© Scoop Media

