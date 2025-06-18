Human Rights In Aotearoa On A Downward Trend

Research released today by the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) raises serious concerns for how human rights are being upheld in Aotearoa New Zealand. The data is available on the HRMI Rights Tracker, showing ongoing downward trends across most of the rights associated with Safety from the State, and Empowerment.

In looking at the categories under Safety from the State, the only positive news is a perfect score of 10 on Freedom From the Death Penalty. But in the past year, Freedom From Forced Disappearance has declined to 8.2, Freedom From Extrajudicial Execution has declined to 7.9, Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest has declined to 7.0 (all out of a score of 10). Deeply concerning, Freedom From Torture and Ill-Treatment sits at 6.4.

Lisa Woods, Movement Building and Advocacy Director for Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "Ultimately, we’re concerned that this is part of a wider raft of laws, policies and practices chipping away at the foundations of our society. We’re seeing a sustained, systematic undermining of Te Tiriti and Indigenous rights. We’re also seeing proposals that remove fundamental rights of people in prison, a concerning use of urgency in Parliament that in effect stifles debate, and more.

"That our nation scores 6.4 out of 10 on Freedom From Torture and Ill-Treatment is shocking. Those who were identified by human rights experts to be particularly at risk of having this right violated include: people with disabilities, Māori, people experiencing homelessness, people accused of a crime, refugees and people seeking asylum, children and the rainbow community.

"We have to honestly question where we are as a country. This is unacceptable, not to mention a stain on our international reputation," said Woods.

In the Empowerment section of the HRMI data, New Zealand has also declined in the past year in the areas of Opinion and Expression (7.1), Participation in Government (6.4), and Freedom of Assembly and Association (7.4). Across all these categories, Māori are at or near the top of those most affected.

Jacqui Dillon, Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "Step one for Aotearoa New Zealand is upholding Te Tiriti and the tino rangatiratanga it guarantees.

"When we do, we can build a strong foundation that provides a place for us all to belong. This is exactly how we strengthen our society so that it is characterised by respectful relationships and a just framework for how we can make decisions together.

"While the Government is busy setting up a hotline for road cones, it’s asleep at the wheel on protecting the things that matter most to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

"A quick look around the world will tell you that we cannot be complacent when it comes to undermining the foundations of a respectful society. This is a slippery slope.

"We are stronger when human rights are not only respected but strengthened. For everyone," said Dillon.

