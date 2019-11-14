Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Zealand's space economy – Expert Reaction

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

New Zealand’s space sector contributed $1.69 billion to the economy in the last financial year, according to a report commissioned by MBIE.

The sector directly employs around 5,000 people, which is boosted to 12,000 full-time jobs when indirect roles are considered, the Deloitte-produced report found.

Compared to traditional space economies which tend to be dominated by large-scale government space programmes, the report found New Zealand's largely consists of small start-ups and privately-funded space companies.

These companies mostly focus on 'New Space' consumer markets that want more affordable access to space technology by growing areas like space manufacturing and space applications.

The SMC gathered expert comment on the report, feel free to use these comments in your reporting.

Dr Nicholas James Rattenbury, Te Pūnaha Ātea — Auckland Space Institute, The University of Auckland, comments:

"Through our work at the University of Auckland in developing research and educational satellite missions, we quickly learned that New Zealand is home to a great deal of research and development activity and capacity, both in our universities and private companies.

"This recent report substantiates this and indicates that commercial exploitation of space is an area of potential growth. We have seen a growth in demand for university graduates who can service this growing local economy. At the University of Auckland, we want to train our graduates in all aspects of study that support and drive innovation in space science, engineering and technology, and which takes advantage of our position as a new actor in space in a sustainable and ethical way."

No conflict of interest.

Dr Moritz Lehmann, Senior Scientist, Xerra Earth Observation Institute, Xerra, comments:

"The most significant take-home message from this report, for many New Zealanders, is that we have a space industry, which may come as a surprise to some. Moreover, New Zealand punches well in its weight class in the global market.

"The report says that as a scientist using Earth observation data collected from space, I belong to the sector which generates the largest contribution to the New Zealand space economy. This is both reassuring and motivating for the Earth observation and space applications community.

"Recently, we have seen increasing government funding in this space, such as that for MethaneSAT, Xerra Earth Observation Institute and the Auckland Space Institute. When this is coupled with international collaborations, New Zealand scientists can develop advanced Earth observation systems to tackle problems that really matter, such as climate change, biodiversity and environmental stewardship."

No conflict of interest.

Steve Cotter, CEO, Xerra Earth Observation Institute, comments:

"The findings of the report confirms much of what we have experienced in our first few years as an Earth observation startup in New Zealand—there is a great amount of activity and opportunity in New Zealand, and some excellent talent. But the global industry is moving quickly, so therefore we too must quickly scale up our capabilities.

"Earth observation data and analysis are considered ‘space applications’, which make up 57% of the space economy revenue in New Zealand. These applications provide some of the greatest potential for future economic growth, especially as a contributor to other sectors of the economy, such as forestry, agriculture and fisheries, and in areas such as environmental monitoring, resource management and economic modelling.

"We are facing unprecedented challenges with respect to our environment and the climate, which will impact everyone in New Zealand in the coming years. The key to elevating our decision-making to meet these challenges is by improving the quality and the regularity in which we collect environmental data. Satellites and the Earth observation data they produce have a critical role to play."

No conflict of interest.

ends


© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 