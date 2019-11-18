Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

"Clean your BBQ" - MetService

Monday, 18 November 2019, 1:58 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService expects a bumpy start to the week’s weather, and an improving trend towards the weekend. Barbeque weather is forecast later this week.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains, “Pohutukawa flowers are starting to come out in Auckland. Days are getting longer. We have a couple of fronts on Monday and Tuesday, but after that weather is on the up. Get ready for this and clean your barbecue.”

A couple of fronts during the first half of this week mean more wet weather for Westland, with an Orange Heavy Rain Warning in force there. Northwest winds ahead of the rain band mean another warmer spell for eastern parts of the South Island. The fronts are felt over the North Island too, with on and off showers until Wednesday, but there will be sunny breaks in between. Hawkes bay is expected to be warm, with Napier forecast to reach 26C on Wednesday and 25C expected in Hastings.

Fine weather looms on the horizon for the second half of the week.

A ridge of high pressure begins to move over the country from Wednesday, and conditions should be great for a Thursday evening barbeque. “For most regions of the country, Thursday looks like the best night for that BBQ,” says James.

High pressure is set to stay around this weekend, with the exception of a front affecting Fiordland, so most kiwis will get another chance to crank the barbie.

infrared satellite image for 12pm Nov 18, showing a rainy front across the country covering either side of cook strait

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
