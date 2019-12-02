Summer Starts With Severe Weather

Metservice has issued a number of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches for Monday and Tuesday as a strong, moist northwest flow sets up over the country for the week.

“Heavy rain for western parts of the South Island starts today, and continues into tomorrow, with significant amounts of rain also expected to spill over the main divide onto western parts of Canterbury and Otago”, says Metservice meteorologist Rob Kerr. “This is a serious rain event, well above the norm even for the West Coast of the South Island.”

“Strong or gale northwest winds will affect all of New Zealand at some point tomorrow, ahead of a cold front sweeping over the country,” Kerr goes on, “with Wellington singled out for a Severe Gale Warning, potentially gusting 120kmh in the Capital, while Wairarapa, Marlborough and Canterbury High Country are also under Watches for potential severe gales from tonight.”

There is also a high risk of thunderstorms for the west of the South Island until tomorrow afternoon, potentially bringing hail up to 20mm in diameter. High humidity continues to affect Northland and Auckland, meaning another warm and restless night tonight for those in the north, until a cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon bringing heavy or thundery showers.

“Whilst the current Warnings and Watches only stretch into late tomorrow, further Warnings and Watches for both heavy rain and severe gales are likely for the rest of the week, particularly affecting the mountain parks of the Southern Alps,” Kerr adds.

ends

© Scoop Media

