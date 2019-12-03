Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

International postharvest symposium comes to New Zealand

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

2 December 2019

Anyone with an interest in the postharvest treatment of fruits, vegetables and other horticultural crops needs to arrange a trip to New Zealand next November.

The 9th ISHS International Postharvest Symposium will take place in Rotorua, New Zealand, on 9-13 November 2020. The symposium will bring together leading professionals in the field of postharvest research, offering a diverse programme that includes interactive workshops, social events and field trips.

The discipline of postharvest enables harvested fruits and vegetables to reach their markets with optimal quality and safety. The Symposium will focus on the biological and technological postharvest research of fresh horticultural produce, including postharvest storage, treatments and underpinning mechanisms, quality evaluation, packaging, handling and distribution of fruit, vegetables and flowers.

The first of the Keynote Speakers (https://plantandfood.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1b46d14e528ad30bae8b3663c&id=6fc28f50ad&e=5b367992d8) have been announced. Professor Juliet Gerrard, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, will open the symposium with an entertaining and insightful perspective on science and horticulture in New Zealand. The programme also includes a visit to the Plant & Food Research Te Puke Research Centre, and a tour of Hobbiton, with dinner at the Hobbiton Green Dragon pub.

Abstract submissions are now open at postharvest2020.co.nz. The organising committee encourage new and emerging researchers to submit an abstract. Details for early bird registration will be released soon.

Visitors to the Symposium will also have time to explore Rotorua, one of the premier tourist destination in New Zealand. Rotorua is world-renowned for bubbling mud pools, erupting geysers, natural hot springs and Māori culture. The city also offers activities for the more adventurous like luge-ing, ziplines, zorbing, jetboating, bungy jumping, and mountain biking.

For regular updates on Postharvest 2020, join the mailing list by emailing events@plantandfood.co.nz. You can also follow @Postharvest2020 on Twitter (https://plantandfood.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1b46d14e528ad30bae8b3663c&id=08896d323e&e=5b367992d8) and Facebook (https://plantandfood.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1b46d14e528ad30bae8b3663c&id=5f2ab91551&e=5b367992d8)

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 