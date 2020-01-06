Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ striving to create inclusive digital identity environment

Monday, 6 January 2020, 10:39 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Aotearoa New Zealand has a golden opportunity, now at the start of a new decade, to demonstrate a truly inclusive digital identity environment, Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ) executive director Andrew Weaver says.

Such is New Zealand’s progress, Weaver says he is already seeing interest in what is being done here, from neighbours in the Pacific, in countries such as Canada and from multinational technology firms.

New Zealanders consider personal information or data in areas such as a driver’s licence or passport, transactions, contact details, names and addresses, employment details, online browsing, marital status, loyalty card usage, demographic details, photos and videos uploaded, date from apps, social media activity and posts and heritage and ancestry.

A total of 79 percent of New Zealanders are concerned about the protection of their identity and use of personal data by organisations, according to a Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ) survey.

Weaver says there is a public concern and some frustration about how their personal data is shared online.

“Change in behaviour is occurring with 73 percent of Kiwis claiming to have made a change to their online behaviour because of privacy concerns.

“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online.

“Barriers to control of personal data exist. The survey found 85 percent of respondents said there was a lack of transparency, as well as concern in having to share data with so many organisations.

“Additionally, only one in 20 New Zealanders have a fully satisfied experience with registering new accounts. Nine out of 10 New Zealanders find the idea of being more in control of their digital identity appealing.”

Digital identity is a powerful tool that can enhance privacy, reduce risk and massively increase productivity for people and for organisations, he says.

While the idea of a portable and reusable means of identification is simple and elegant, the collaborative mechanisms that sit behind it are not.

“In Aotearoa/New Zealand there is a growing awareness of the enabling potential of a well-designed Digital Identity framework, and in 2020 that awareness will start to translate into action.

“2020 will see the work of the government’s digital identity transition programme inform tactical and strategic activity related to interaction with government agencies, the future of RealMe and the development of a trust framework that recognises and supports a collaborative digital identity ecosystem for New Zealand.

“We will continue to see communities push back on invasive and murky methods of advertising and monetisation of personal information.

“We are currently operating in an environment of low trust, if not mistrust. Tech companies in particular are realising that offering customer meaningful choice when it comes to privacy is no longer an optional extra.

“At Digital Identity NZ, we have returned again and again to the touchpoint of identity as taonga, recognising that personal information is to be treasured and treated with dignity and respect. This paradigm shift is the genesis of trust.

“Organisations which genuinely promote and respect individual and community information will be the success stories of the 2020s.”

Digital identity solutions, built for everyone are built by everyone, is the motto of Women in Identity (https://womeninidentity.org). In Aotearoa New Zealand, we have an amazing array of entrepreneurs, social enterprises, academics and iwi organisations working in digital identity, he says.

“The enduring beauty and wisdom of whakapapa and whanaungatanga demonstrated in te ao Maori is a model applicable to all communities and is a critical component of digital identity in our country.

“While we still have a way to go to enable a fully functional digital identity ecosystem, 2020 will welcome the emergence of collaborative solutions that will enable people to take control of their identity information and reduce the painful friction associated with many of our current online interactions.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 