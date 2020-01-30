Research For Life invites researchers to apply for grants

Research For Life invites researchers to apply for research & travel grants

Research For Life (RFL) invites Wellington-based medical researchers to apply for research and travel grants. The closing date for RFL’s next round of grant applications is Friday, 27 March 2020.

Last year, Research For Life made 13 research grants and 19 travel grants in its two funding rounds totalling $179,285.

Research grants enable recipients to undertake innovative medical research while travel grants assist local researchers meet the cost of presenting their research findings at international conferences.

Established in 1960, RFL funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers who, through their work, will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.

Associate Professor Rebecca Grainger, Chair of RFL’s Research Advisory Committee, said: “We’re particularly interested in supporting and encouraging young, talented people engaged in health and biomedical research. Current grant recipients are undertaking research funded by Research For Life at the University of Otago, Wellington - School of Medicine and Health Science, Victoria University of Wellington, ESR, Capital & Coast District Health Board, Massey University College of Health, and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research.

“RFL has funded work in many areas including research into cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, multiple sclerosis, stroke therapy and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma. This research, supported by RFL, is vital to achieving continuing improvements in health outcomes in the community.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

