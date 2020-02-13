Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Auckland Set To Break Dry Spell Record

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: NIWA

 

Auckland is set to break a climate record on Saturday for the region’s longest dry spell, according to NIWA forecasters.

A dry spell is defined as consecutive days with less than 1 mm of rain and the current record for the greater Auckland area is 39 days. With no rain forecast before then, it is almost certain to become 40 days on Saturday, NIWA forecaster Ben Noll says.

Other recent dry spells across the country include:

  • Whangarei – 29 days (since 15 Jan), the third longest on record and still ongoing
  • Whitianga – 29 days (since 15 Jan), the third longest on record and still ongoing
  • Takaka – 46 days (20 Dec-3 Feb), longest on record
  • Blenheim – 55 days (since 20 Dec), longest on record and still ongoing
  • Cheviot – 49 days (21 Dec-7 Feb), longest on record
  • Culverden – 45 days (21 Dec-3 Feb), 2nd longest on record
  • Rangiora – 45 days (21 Dec-3 Feb), 2nd longest on record
  • Hanmer Forest ­– 40 days (26 Dec-3 Feb), longest on record


The New Zealand Drought Index (www.niwa.co.nz/drought-index) shows severe meteorological drought is widespread across Northland, Auckland, and northern Waikato. Meteorological drought has also emerged in northern Gisborne and northern Canterbury. Much of the rest of the country is unusually dry, except for the western and lower South Island.

Mr Noll says the permanent wilting point, or minimum amount of water in the soil that a plant requires not to wilt or die, is being approached in Northland, Auckland, and Waikato.

The summer of 2012-13 featured one of the worst droughts in decades for parts of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, and the western South Island.

“Soil moisture deficit levels during early 2020 are quite similar to 2013, with Northland’s deficits even more severe this year.”

Mr Noll says the drought has been caused by a blocking ridge of high pressure near the North Island that has helped steer dry, westerly quarter winds from Australia for much of the summer.

The drought will end when soil moisture levels return to normal. However, impacts of drought can continue for some time after that.

NIWA’s climate projections indicate that drought is likely to become more frequent and severe in eastern and northern parts of New Zealand in the coming decades.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Uesi is expected to approach the South Island next week, bringing a likelihood for heavy rainfall. A moist, humid airmass coming with the cyclone could increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms for many parts of the country next week.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 