Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Brief Rain To Interrupt Prolonged Dry Spell

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: MetService

 

MetService is forecasting a couple of fronts to move northeast across New Zealand on Friday and Saturday, bringing a period of rain that will interrupt the extremely dry weather experienced by many places this summer. However, a ridge of high pressure is set to move onto the country on Sunday which is likely to bring another spell of dry weather for most places next week.

The bulk of the rain on Friday will fall in the west of the South Island where it is expected to be heavy for time. An Orange Warning has been issued for Westland (see http://bit.ly/AllWarnings). Most other parts of the country should see a period of rain on Saturday with varying rainfall amounts.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says; “Some places have had less than 10mm of rain since Christmas, so this rain will be very welcome. However, the rain will be short-lived and there is not much more on the horizon.”

Following the passage of the fronts on Sunday, a less humid air mass moves onto the country. This should be a noticeable change to the muggy, humid conditions experienced over New Zealand this past week.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 