Brief Rain To Interrupt Prolonged Dry Spell

MetService is forecasting a couple of fronts to move northeast across New Zealand on Friday and Saturday, bringing a period of rain that will interrupt the extremely dry weather experienced by many places this summer. However, a ridge of high pressure is set to move onto the country on Sunday which is likely to bring another spell of dry weather for most places next week. The bulk of the rain on Friday will fall in the west of the South Island where it is expected to be heavy for time. An Orange Warning has been issued for Westland (see http://bit.ly/AllWarnings). Most other parts of the country should see a period of rain on Saturday with varying rainfall amounts. MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says; “Some places have had less than 10mm of rain since Christmas, so this rain will be very welcome. However, the rain will be short-lived and there is not much more on the horizon.” Following the passage of the fronts on Sunday, a less humid air mass moves onto the country. This should be a noticeable change to the muggy, humid conditions experienced over New Zealand this past week.