Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Northern Regions Experience A Record Dry Summer But Some Brief Respite This Week

Monday, 2 March 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: MetService

 

Meteorological summer runs from 1 December to the end of February. As we enter Autumn, Metservice can now confirm that this has been the driest summer on record for parts of the upper North Island.

In Northland, Whangarei recorded its second-driest summer on record, seeing only 70mm of rain across the 3 month period. To beat this you would have to go back to the exceptional drought of 1945/46.

Record low summer rainfall was also observed in the Auckland region, with Auckland Airport and Pukekohe experiencing record low totals of 73mm and 100mm, respectively.

Metservice Meteorologist Andrew James adds, “In the Waikato, Hamilton Airport saw its 2nd driest summer on record since observations began in 1937, while Ruakura experienced its driest summer ever at 91mm, in a very notable record since 1905.”

Summer in the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel was also extremely dry. Whitianga recorded its driest summer on record, with 73mm of rain. Tauranga Airport observed its second driest, with 88mm in the rain gauge. Tauranga observations date back to 1898, so this is a particularly significant ranking.

The good news? As we enter autumn, there is some brief relief in sight for drought-stricken areas mid-week, but for the West Coast the rain may be less welcome.

A burst of rain is on the way for Westland overnight tonight (Monday) and MetService has issued Watches and Warnings for parts of the South Island.

As that rain band moves north, it begins to break down the persistent high pressure that has sat over the North Island for the past six weeks, and delivers some welcome, but brief, showers to the upper North Island on Wednesday.

“This system is by no means a drought-breaker, but a slight sigh of relief might be heard across these dry regions,” said James.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 