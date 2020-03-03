Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Google Play Games Hit 8.59 Bn App Downloads

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 7:22 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

As the largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, mobile games continue generating a record number of downloads in the leading app stores. According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews.com, mobile games were the most popular app category in the Google Play store, reaching 8.59bn downloads in Q4 2019.

The Number of Mobile Games Downloads Jumped 40% in Three Years

In 2016, Google Play games reached 6bn downloads worldwide, revealed the Statista survey. By the end of Q4 2017, the figure jumped to 7bn. The next twelve months witnessed a steady increasing trend, with the number of downloaded games reaching 7.2bn globally.

However, during 2019, Google Play users showed a significant interest in mobile games, with the number of downloads jumping to a record of 8.58 bn, or 40% more compared to 2016 figures. One of the reasons for that is the rapid growth in mobile downloads in emerging markets. Over the last three years, India, Brazil, and Indonesia, for example, have witnessed a jump of 190%, 40%, and 70%, respectively. Moreover, China, as the leading mobile games market in the world, witnessed an 80% increase in the number of all app downloads.

The statistics show the number of all available Google Play apps reached 2.57 million in 2019. Mobile games, as the leading category, accounted for 13.5% of that figure with nearly 350.000 available apps.

Roblox, Garena Free Fire, and Coin Master are Top-grossing Google Play Games

The Google Play data reveal that Roblox is the top-grossing mobile game globally. In 2019, the kid-friendly creation platform surpassed $1bn in lifetime revenue, with much of its rapid growth happening over the last three years. Statistics show that Roblox has seen more than 290 million downloads, and 75% of that number came from Google Play.

Garena Free Fire ranked as the second top-grossing Google play game. The mobile battle royal shooter game also passed $1 bn in lifetime revenue during the last year, with the number of users jumping to 450 million globally.

Coin Master ranked third on this Google Play list. Launched in 2010, Coin Master has reached more than 81 million downloads with an average revenue per download of $6.20. The statistics show that in 2019 popular game hit more than $500 million in global revenue.

