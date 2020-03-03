Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Agri-graduates Kickstart Their Career With Ravensdown

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Ravensdown

Ravensdown’s popular development programme has returned for its sixth year, this time supporting six talented university graduates into fulltime careers within the co-operative.

Among those are two former recipients of the Ravensdown Hugh Williams Memorial scholarship; 2019 winner Tom Wilson and 2016 winner Lucy Bell.

Tom Wilson and Lucy Bell

Tom Wilson, who completed a Bachelor of Agriculture Science from Massey University last year, said he hopes to land an agri-manager role from his time in the programme.

“I’ve come away from my degree incredibly passionate about precision agriculture and believe it could truly be the answer to some of the greatest challenges facing the world right now.

“But before I head down that path, I want to get stuck into the practical side of farming. I think an agri-manager position would be the perfect way to do so.”

Lucy Bell completed a Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons) at Lincoln University last year. Coming away from that with a passion in soil and plant science, Lucy said she was thrilled to be continuing her involvement with the smarter farming co-operative.

“Winning the scholarship early in my degree was great as it gave me the chance to learn about the culture within Ravensdown and form connections with some of its people.

“I was over the moon to be accepted into this year’s first intake and to continue being part of a business that’s so aligned with my own values and beliefs. Over the next few months, I’m going to make the most out of the opportunities and learn as much as I can before looking to head into a full-time agri manager position.”

Throughout the minimum six-month programme, participants will be involved in all aspects of the co-operative’s business.

“The programme is a fantastic way for agri-graduates to start their careers in a sector they are truly passionate about, says Ravensdown Training Manager and Mentor Gordon McCormick.

“They will be running the show in the years to come, so it’s important we give them a good grounding and a chance to find out what part of the industry their skills and interests are best suited to.”

About the development programme

Ravensdown’s development programme is offered to those who have recently graduated university or who have significant agricultural industry experience. It supports each participant into fulltime careers with Ravensdown after completing the minimum six-month programme.

Since its establishment in 2016, the programme has supported 49 university graduates with degrees in agricultural-related, environmental and related disciplines into fulltime careers in the sector.

About Ravensdown

Ravensdown is here to enable smarter farming for a better New Zealand. We strive to achieve this by providing products, expertise and technology to help farmers reduce environmental impact and optimise value from the land. As a farmer-owned co-operative, our certified advisors and environmental consultants advise our owners on using the right amount of fertiliser at the right time in the right place. We invest millions in science, research and technology that helps farmers and growers manage their nutrients in better ways.

Ravensdown is a member of the Sustainable Business Council and Climate Leaders Coalition.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ravensdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 