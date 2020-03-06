From Idea To Industry Pioneer – Husqvarna Robotic Mowers Turn 25

In 1995, Husqvarna took the first step into a new product segment with the launch of the world’s first robotic lawn mower, Husqvarna Solar mower. This started to change the way lawns are maintained all over the world. To highlight innovation leadership and the 25th anniversary, Husqvarna have one limited-edition model of Husqvarna Automower® 315X to giveaway.

To celebrate 25 years of pioneering the robotic mower industry, Husqvarna are giving away a special limited-edition anniversary version of the Husqvarna Automower® 315X, featuring a unique colour, worth $4,099.

Sofia Axelsson, Vice President, Husqvarna Division consumer unit, says: “We’re very proud to have developed the category to reach this business milestone and to release a limited edition 315X to mark the occasion. With Husqvarna Automower® we’ve been determined to continuously innovate our solutions in order to lead the category forward and we’re excited about what the future holds for robotic mowing.”

Innovation leadership since 1995

In 1992, Bengt Andersson, the Husqvarna CEO at the time, saw the potential in robotic mowing and formed a group of engineers who developed what would become the first Husqvarna robotic mower, the Husqvarna Solar mower.

Three years after the launch of Husqvarna Solar mower, the company released its first generation of Husqvarna Automower®, a robotic mower which returned to a grid-connected charger to charge its battery. This made it possible to mow the lawn around the clock and regardless of weather. The mower knew when the battery required charging and returned automatically to the charging station.

The second generation of Husqvarna Automower® was introduced in 2003 and featured a new design and a number of improvements. Later, other models based on this platform were launched, including, a mower that could manage lawns up to 6000 m2 and a hybrid mower with both solar cells and battery.

The third generation Husqvarna Automower® platform arrived in 2011. The first models focused on small lawns and compact size. Later came higher capacity mowers equipped with connectivity. Five years later, the Husqvarna Automower® 430X and 450X were introduced, both equipped with the X-line feature package including Automower® Connect with GPS theft tracking, GPS assisted navigation, LED headlights, front rubber bumper and X-line body design.

With connectivity and smartness in focus, Husqvarna integrated Automower® Connect with several smart home services in 2018 - enabling users with a smart home hub to have a voice-controlled interaction with their mower. It also features an open API which lets users connect the app with IFTTT and create custom applets.

In 2019, the first all-wheel drive robotic mowers were launched, Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD for residential customers and Husqvarna Automower® 535 AWD for professional customers. Being all wheel drive machines, both mowers can handle inclines of up to 70%.

Husqvarna NZ Country Manager Colin Stimpson says: “Husqvarna have progressed from being a professional chainsaw brand, into a market leader in the outdoor power equipment industry. With our passion for innovation, development and precision, we have seen the company continue to progress its robotic mowing technology by unveiling the first voice-controlled all-wheel drive Automower in 2019.”

2019 saw another milestone as Husqvarna Group reached the two million mark in its manufacturing of robotic mowers. Now, Husqvarna robotic mowers are making their way into residential properties all over the world.

