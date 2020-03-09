Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Tech For Good Is Helping Kiwis Use Technology To Create A More Accessible World

Monday, 9 March 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: ClearPoint

"When we design for disability first, you often stumble upon solutions that are better than those when we design for the norm." Elise Roy

With a quarter of all New Zealanders having permanent access needs and others affected in different situations, we must design with accessibility in mind.

On Wednesday 11th March, Tech for Good is hosting a workshop on the benefits and the basics of digital accessibility. They’ll look at why accessibility is important on the web, how to get buy-in from your business and how to make it happen.

This session is an extension on last year’s successful Inclusive Design & Accessibility Meetup which looked at how we can incorporate inclusive design into our daily thinking to create a more accessible future.

Tech for Good has partnered with Dr Chandra Harrison from Access Advisors to bring this workshop to life. Dr Harrison believes that "Digital channels are often the most useful way of getting things done for people with disabilities, but many websites and apps lack basic accessibility for anyone with access needs."

Experienced in the topic of Inclusive Design, Dr Harrison works with companies to help them identify their digital accessibility issues, train staff and do usability research/testing with people with disabilities.

This workshop forms part of Tech for Good’s ongoing programme of regular events and meetups, held at ClearPoint Innovation Garage, which bring together the leading voices of tech in New Zealand to develop technology led solutions for modern society.

Tech for Good is a global network that shines a light on the people and technology making our world better, connecting the people and their ideas with social good. The organisation is supported in New Zealand by a community of partners including ClearPoint, which provides the venue for regular meetups in its Innovation Garage and helps connect key tech industry leaders and projects with the Tech for Good community.

Tech for Good NZ’s Navigators, Angela Fagan and Samantha Taylor, are excited to help empower NZ organisations to build Accessibility into their everyday thinking. Tech for Good is committed to bringing together New Zealand’s change makers to share their stories, connect and discuss how technology can shape a better future.

What: Accessibility Essentials Workshop | Tech for Good NZ

Wednesday 11th March

Session 1: 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Session 2: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Where: ClearPoint Innovation Garage, 7 Fanshawe Street, Auckland

Tickets to this event are only $25 – Spaces are limited so register now

https://accessibilityessentials.eventbrite.co.nz

*Your $25 fee helps make this event possible by contributing to the facilitator's costs. A huge thank you to Access Advisors for supporting Tech for Good and making this event possible.

A huge thank you to Access Advisers and ClearPoint for supporting Tech for Good.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ClearPoint on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 