Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Watch Yourself Online During Lockdown, Because Others Are Watching You More

Friday, 3 April 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper’s NZ cybersecurity lead, Nick Valentine says keep your guard up.

It’s a sad fact of human nature that just as we’re all pulling together to defeat this coronavirus, others are waging war against us online. Sophisticated hackers smell blood when society is wounded, and people trying to do business from home are as vulnerable as recreational users of the internet. Law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies around the world are reporting a surge in cybercrime related to COVID-19.

These are sophisticated ‘bad actors'. They can target individuals and companies after researching them (such as through phishing or whaling attacks), or they hack conferencing apps, many of which have suddenly become to the ‘go to’ way of keeping in touch with your colleagues or scheduling virtual consultations. Remote work programs that normally would be designed, tested and implemented incrementally over an extended period are being operationalised for entire workforces with no period of planning or adjustment.

This may be the fastest and most disruptive technological shift in global work conditions in history. But while these apps are easy to access and generally low cost, they present unique cybersecurity challenges for everyone, including businesses, employees, schools, universities and students.

Employees at home on laptops linked to organisational software is fine normally, but not when there has been a rush to have everyone try and work this way, and an individual’s security and virus protection may be sub-optimal.

We are probably familiar with, and on the lookout for, the emails purporting often to be from big box retailers offering rewards. Lately, messages (including SMS) that seem plausible at this time are arriving as well, relating to the tracking of courier deliveries, Coronavirus tracking maps, or a genuine-looking communication from a retailer telling you new stocks of hand sanitiser have arrived. What distinguishes them from the usual bogus arrivals is their sense of urgency, aligned with the times and preying on the anxieties that exist in most homes at present.

And there is the question of who you can trust. People across the world are claiming they have been the victim of hacking linked to their use of online networking and collaboration platforms. The platform providers generally deny this can happen, but the alarm over what is safe and what is not is widespread. Definitely malign are the new Covid-19 map apps, capitalising on the high interest in the virus’ spread.

Social distancing just isn’t possible when it comes to technology. The clickbait on offer will spread malware and steal valuable commercial and personal information. Hackers have been open on their own forums about their intention to decrypt files, steal data and sell it. The Maze cyber-extortionist group issued a 'press release' on March 18 advising that they were (benevolently) offering discounts on their ransom demands for decrypting hacked systems and deleting leaked data.

What can we do? Be careful on your conferencing platforms. Double check emails to make sure the senders have proper addresses. Look for poor or odd wording in communications; thankfully the hacking world is not yet full of professional writers. Don’t share personal or financial information via email unless you are sure of security. Be alert for communications that seem official, but upon closer observation are not. Don’t be in a hurry to click on links. Where possible, use secure VPNs and multi-factor authentication and only use software and applications that have been authorised by your IT team (and make sure they are 'patched' to the highest available version). Back up your data, refresh your passwords… and cross your fingers.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 