Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Independent Funder Pledges $500,000 For Immediate Projects

Monday, 6 April 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Medical Research Foundation

New Zealand’s largest independent medical research funder has launched an urgent, fast-tracked fund specifically for COVID-19 medical research.

The Auckland Medical Research Foundation (AMRF) says it is accelerating the application process to ensure research can start within weeks in response to the unprecedented need during this pandemic.

“The AMRF COVID-19 Research Fund is a dedicated, fast-tracked investment sitting outside of our usual funding rounds,” Sue Brewster, AMRF Executive Director says.

“It will focus only on biomedical, clinical or population-health research, specifically investigating COVID-19, its impact and outcomes.”

Open to researchers whose principal investigators are based in the Auckland/ Northland region, AMRF can grant up to a maximum of $100,000 for each research project, from an initial investment of $500,000. This is over and above the Foundation’s average of more than $3.5 million – granted annually for a wide range of medical research each year – including dementia, cancers, stroke treatments, antibiotic development, heart health and youth mental health.

“We know there is a high demand for research grants, and we can ring-fence donations, so if we are able to raise more funds, we are hopeful we can extend the minimum amount of $500,000 we are investing,” Brewster adds

“There is the potential for the COVID-19 project findings from New Zealand to feed into global research. It is going to be really important to not only take best practices and share them world-wide but also apply them to our unique population needs.

“If we don’t gather the data about what we are learning during this pandemic, we are doomed to be no further ahead next time and the experts are all saying there will be a next time.”

COVID-19 – like the flu, Brewster says, may never be truly eradicated, and there may be other world-wide pandemics. “The lessons we learn from this will be applicable to the next one.”

She acknowledged that researchers around the globe were working towards a cure for the virus, but says AMRF is hoping for a wide-range of applications, looking not only at prevention and treatment strategies but also at isolation measures and impacts, including recuperation and anxiety. Similarly it could be a research project focused on gathering large datasets in population health.

“We anticipate that for some researchers it will be a smart and logical extension of their research field.

“We have never had such a short turnaround for our research grants and the calibre of our Medical Committee will ensure the integrity and rigour being applied to the assessment process. We are committed to the highest quality of research projects being awarded funding. We believe it is critical the research is current and in real-time, particularly as it is such a rapidly-changing landscape.”

Key dates:

· Deadline for applications: April 17

· Applications reviewed: April 17-23

· Successful applicants notified: April 24

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Medical Research Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 