Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Native Plants May Hold Answers For Chronic Illnesses Like Diabetes

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 11:02 am
Press Release: University of Waikato

University of Waikato researchers say native plant extracts may hold the answers to treating complications in patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, after discovering people with the diseases also present with high levels of a protein that causes inflammation in the body.

Dr Ryan Martinus and his group are testing some of New Zealand’s native plants to see which ones are active against the protein, known as HSP60, that is found in high levels in patients with diabetes.

Dr Martinus says HSP60 is capable of causing an inflammatory response in the body which has been linked to disease complications like the build-up of arterial plaques in diabetic patients and neuro-inflammation and cognitive decline seen in both diabetes and Alzheimers.

The plants he and his team are testing are tightly under wraps, but if they can identify new molecules within them that act against the protein and have anti-inflammatory properties, they could offer a new way of treating some of the complications associated with diabetes.

“Our research has shown the HSP60 protein is present in higher levels in patients with diabetes and it is capable of causing an inflammatory response in cells lining our blood vessels. If we can identify compounds present in natural products that can protect against the protein and help reduce inflammation, this could enable the development of novel anti-inflammatory drugs with minimal side effects,” says Dr Martinus.

Dr Martinus said inflammation was a normal and natural response by the body to things like tissue injury and invading pathogens, but problems arose when the HSP60 protein was secreted in high levels causing chronic inflammation with negative consequences.

“People are realising more and more the importance of inflammation in chronic diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimers. Although we can achieve good glycaemic control in diabetic patients with prescription medicines and lifestyle changes the underlying chronic inflammatory process which can cause complications of the disease remain unresolved,” he said.

“Finding a new way to treat the inflammation associated with some of the complications of diabetes could lead to far better outcomes for patients,” Dr Martinus said.

Dr Martinus says the research is unique to the University of Waikato. His group is the first to establish a link between high blood sugar levels, the HSP60 protein and inflammation in target cells. They are also using a chemical foot-printing programme, in collaboration with Associate Professor Prinsep, to identify novel anti-inflammatory molecules present in the natural products.

He hoped once novel molecules had been identified their anti-inflammatory potential established in model cell systems, they may be able to undertake clinical trials to test some of the natural products on diabetes patients in the Waikato.

The research in Dr Martinus’ laboratory is funded by University of Waikato SIF, Waikato Medical Research Foundation and Sir Owen Glenn Foundation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 