They May Be Stuck Inside But They Can Go To Outer Space

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 9:38 am
Press Release: Peoply

They are stuck inside, but they can go to outer space!

As kids all over the world are adjusting to social distancing at home, their learning environments have been impacted and the way that they socialise has changed. More and more parents are looking online to support their child's education.

Rocket Lab and Peoply have come together to help kids learn and connect. The two companies have partnered to create the online programme, Rocket Lab Explorers, that introduces rocket science and the space industry to kids between the ages of 8-12. Each week, kids delve into a different topic that fosters curiosity and interest in the natural world through exploration and play.

Students join classes by jumping into a live “classroom” with up to six other students around the country. Each class has a “coach” who facilitates, inspires and supports students. Kids get to explore topics such as building and launching real life rockets, Rocket Lab missions, the future of space, jobs in space and even space entrepreneurship.

“Space is something that captures the imagination of so many kids all over the world, and Rocket Lab Explorers fosters this curiosity and discovery. Kids are exposed to the cutting edge innovation that Rocket Lab is doing in space in a way that they can understand and engage with” Peoply founder 21 year old Matt Strawbridge, says.

Experiential learning is used throughout classes, and teaches kids how satellites monitor herd migration across the world, how space exploration can help the environment and what space travel might look like in the future. Kids also get to learn fun facts like how to tell the difference between a star, a planet and a satellite when you look up into the sky at night.

Peoply classes are based on the principle, "they may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel”- building confidence and empowering kids is at the core of what Peoply does.

Entrepreneurship and thinking differently are also themes that run throughout, so that kids realise that they can become entrepreneurs, and that anything is possible. “The programme is something that I would have loved to participate in growing up” Strawbridge shared.

The partnership is a dream come true for Strawbridge. Strawbridge first met Peter Beck, CEO and Founder of Rocket Lab the New Zealand of the Year Awards in 2015, when the two were both nominees for New Zealander of the Year and Young New Zealander of the Year, respectively. “Meeting Peter at the age of 15 was such a memorable moment for me. I would never have imagined that our two companies would eventually get to partner to create an online learning programme for kids, at a time when they need it most” Strawbridge said.

When kids need space more than ever, Peoply and Rocket Lab are sending their imagination to the stars.

Rocket Lab Explorers is a 7 week programme, starting on Monday 20th April.

Head to www.peoply.co to sign up or learn more.

 

Peoply Founding Story

Peoply was launched after Matt spent years creating programmes for dyslexic kids at his first company, Dyslexia Potential. Matt founded Dyslexia Potential at age 13 after his experience struggling to navigate the school system while having dyslexia. Matt’s work creating Dyslexia Potential and Peoply is driven by his mission to ensure that no other kid has to feel the same way that he did growing up.

Matt has been able to expand his team of like minded individuals to help ensure that more kids are supported across New Zealand and the US.

About Peoply

Peoply is an online learning and wellbeing platform for kids who think differently. Peoply inspires learning and discovery, fosters connection, enhances core social and emotional skills and builds confidence in young humans to help set them up for a bright future.

Classes are taught in live, virtual classrooms, and kids can attend as many classes each week as they wish including “

Discovering Your Superpowers”, “Role Models” and “Ovio Mindfulness.”

