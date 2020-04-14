Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Chilly Showery Southwesterlies Until Friday

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting chilly, showery southwesterlies for the rest of this week. A low-pressure system arrived on Sunday and Monday, as the associated fronts crossed Aotearoa bringing some wet and windy conditions. The passage of this system marks the beginning of a few days of southwest winds for New Zealand leading to chilly and showery weather.

Looking back at Easter weekend, MetService can confirm that after the sunny start to Easter, the low-pressure system brought the expected severe weather, delivering over 200mm of rain to the ranges of Westland and gusts of over 100km/hr to Wellington Airport. Additionally, the system provided some relief for farmers in dry areas. Meteorologist Andrew James comments, “Parts of Northland and Nelson both received around 20mm of rain over the weekend. Snow can be seen on the hills across the South Island, and alpine passes were affected too, with the Crown Range Road and Homer Tunnel both receiving a couple of centimetres overnight, as well as a dusting for Lindis Pass.”

Looking ahead to the short working week, these southwesterlies have brought cooler air, and many Kiwis will have noticed chilly temperatures this morning. The temperatures stay around the low end until winds turn to the northwest around Friday. “Christchurch can expect morning temperatures of 3C on Tuesday and Wednesday, rising to 6C for Thursday and Friday. The change will be more noticeable in the North Island however. In the capital, Friday’s overnight low comes in just 1 degree less than Monday’s high of 14C. It’s a similar story right across the North Island.” James explained.

Wind from the southwest also brings showery conditions to those exposed to that direction. Auckland, Taranaki and Buller should all expect on and off showers this week. A front on Thursday brings a period of frequent showers to western parts of both islands, including Northland. This will be welcome news for farmers. Following this front, winds then gradually swing to the northwest over Thursday, dragging down warmer air from the northern Tasman sea and lifting temperatures before a front brings another spell of wet weather on Friday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 