Hotspot Watch
Friday, 17 April 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: NIWA
The latest Hotspot Watch looking at dry areas across the
Severe meteorological drought
remains in place across much of the Coromandel Peninsula,
while meteorological drought is found in the lower
Coromandel Peninsula and parts of eastern Auckland.
is no drought in the South Island although widespread dry
soils are still present in the top of the South Island and
parts of central Canterbury.
