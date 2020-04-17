Hotspot Watch

The latest Hotspot Watch looking at dry areas across the country is attached.



Severe meteorological drought remains in place across much of the Coromandel Peninsula, while meteorological drought is found in the lower Coromandel Peninsula and parts of eastern Auckland.

There is no drought in the South Island although widespread dry soils are still present in the top of the South Island and parts of central Canterbury.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2004/Hotspot_16_April_2020_FINAL.docx





