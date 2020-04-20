SIT Partners With Invercargill Business To Develop Ventilator Prototype

Take local innovation, add some of the best technology available, and one of the most sought-after items for saving lives at present, could soon be produced in Invercargill. The ability to make a difference in thousands of people’s lives on a global scale, is real. In a perfect marriage of technological assets and practical, industry know-how, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Trades & Technology Faculty is involved in developing a new prototype for a ventilator. Partnering with local business, Invercargill-based company NZ Ventilators, the project funding will be provided by MBIE.

Doug Rodgers, Head of Faculty for Trades & Technology said SIT had the capacity to be involved in the development of the prototype because of the investment they’ve made in high-end technology in recent years. Cutting-edge 3-D printers, CNC Machining and a testing lab, technology “almost ahead of industry”, were necessary in making it possible for the prototype to be developed in Invercargill, said Mr Rodgers.

Mr Rodgers said SIT’s role is in the design, testing and development of the prototype. As the project progressed they would be working on any issues with the design and function of the ventilator. “The brief is to produce a design that is quick to manufacture, is effective, and functions to medical standards”.

Engineering Tutor Dr Jonathan Muhl said the team of three currently working on the project, Dr Helen Lilly, Bruce Hartley and Dr Muhl bring a very diverse range of experience and level of skills to the table in undertaking the work, including: research, design, manufacturing, computer-generated drawing, and medical industry experience.

They would be utilising an Israeli design called Ambovent as their starting point, which was made open-source and released to the international community for use and modification. They are going to ‘as closely as possible’ recreate this design as a first step, to establish a baseline. Dr Muhl said future designs could be an evolution of the original, or even entirely different, as there are a wide range of possible outcomes from the testing and development phase. He said they are hoping to have a demonstrable, working prototype produced in under a week. The fast-moving project has MBIE approval to be underway during Alert Level Four, because of the essential nature of the work.

Dr Muhl said this is where SIT were so valuable in their level of experience and breadth of capabilities; they had the advantage of working with the “hugely cooperative” Nursing Department to test the prototype. As a result of investing in the best equipment for students, SIT’s Nursing Department have advanced Emergency Care Training Mannequins, capable of simulating patients experiencing a range of complications. By attaching the ventilator to the mannequins, they will be able to measure the feasibility of the prototype, assessing the effectiveness of its performance, he said. The feedback on its function is a key part of the process in developing a successful unit for manufacture.

Given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pressure health systems worldwide are under at present, the issue of insufficient ventilators and potentially being able to put something back into the global community by utilising the strengths we have down here, is immense, said Dr Muhl. He is 100% confident in the success of the project because of the fantastic team and fantastic equipment available. “There’s very little that can’t be done in Invercargill, people don’t realise that until they get here. This Southland thing of working together, using a collaborative approach, removes obstacles in terms of making it happen”.

© Scoop Media

