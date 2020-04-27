Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

3 Reasons Why A Nationwide Contact Tracing System Is A Pipedream

Monday, 27 April 2020, 6:26 am
Press Release: Forsite

At a time when construction companies and businesses across New Zealand are preparing to return to work safely under Level 3 restrictions, a Kiwi technology company at the forefront of contactless ‘proof of presence’ tracing solutions describes chasing a single nationwide solution to Covid-19 contact tracing as a ‘pipedream’ - instead recommending a site-by-site approach to tracing as the key to achieving a coronavirus-free future for New Zealand.

Simon Yock, founder of Forsite Limited, which was established in Auckland in 2016 to provide contact tracing and proof of presence solutions to the property and construction sectors, describes three barriers to putting in place a single affective nationwide solution:

1. Practicality – a single system would require New Zealand’s population to have Bluetooth and geolocation active on a device at all times, running in the background and only draining small amounts of battery. Added are the practicalities of storing immense amounts of data, safely, without overloading existing mobile networks, which Yock describes as ‘a monstrous exercise’.

2. Civil liberties – downloading a Government app would be highly unlikely to get enough take-up to be effective. This approach has failed everywhere except China. A mere 20% take-up in the normally compliant Singapore population shows it would be unlikely to work in New Zealand.

3. Security – the security challenges of protecting massively growing data on one database would be immense, with the database inevitably becoming a concerted focus for hackers.

Instead, Yock says that a business-level solution requiring an automatic, technology-enabled log in and out of sites, as part of Health & Safety requirements, will provide instant and accurate records of individual visits, making it easy to follow the train of transmission if necessary.

Yock says a contactless solution to this challenge already exists, as Forsite has been working in this ‘sweet spot’ to help companies meet Workplace Health & safety regulation changes since 2016, providing automated proof of presence systems for companies and sites all over the world.

Forsite users install an app that talks to a sensor installed at entry/exit points on clients’ sites. “The Forsite app runs in the background, identifying everyone within 10 metres of a sensor. Notification is sent to the Cloud: automatic, real-time proof of presence. Any user arriving at a monitored location is logged when they enter and leave, even if they don’t take any action to check in.”

Yock adds that this solution is ready to be deployed right now. “It is a simple fix that could make a massive difference. We already have 10,000 users in New Zealand, Australia and the UK on our system, and over 2.5 million sqm of property under management worldwide. Before Covid-19 struck, we were on track to increase our volume 40-fold this year to over 100 million square metres, but we are seeing that accelerating as organisations seek to put in place an effective contract tracing and contactless check-in solution”.

Organisations already using Forsite include Precinct Properties, PMG Group, Savills, Mason CBRE, Colliers International, Stride Property, Mason Partners, CEG, Foodstuffs and a number of other companies.

Describing ‘tens of thousands of hours’ spent mastering the system in its early days, Yock says that Forsite has learnt that five things are required for an automated tracing system to work properly:

  1. The system can’t draw battery off a user’s device: minimal battery consumption
  2. It must require minimal data from users
  3. It must make the process easy, fast, foolproof and 100% automatic
  4. It must be entirely contactless
  5. It must require as close as possible to zero time consumption for the user.

“For it to work it must ask the person coming onto site for as close to zero as possible: data, time, battery, information that puts them at risk or discomfort.”

However, he does add: “Tracing is the key to a Covid-free future, but it only works if you have complete data. Contact tracing site-by-site puts responsibility onto individual site managers, and they can choose the solution that best suits their individual needs, rather than using a mandated solution that is reliant on one provider or app.

“Not only does this approach avoid giving data wholesale to the government, but it also makes gathering data feasible. It will help sites to return to operation sooner, and keep them safer, while helping to track the spread of any future outbreaks.

“Contact tracing will be part of our new normal for a while to come, particularly as we see second waves of the virus going around the world, and NZ heads into winter. Until there is a vaccine, contact tracing is going to be key.”

For more information, visit Forsite’s Covid-19 web page: https://getforsite.com/covid-19-nz-business

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forsite on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 