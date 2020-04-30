Science Festival Launches Digital Festival Platform

The Science Festival team have today launched a new website which brings a wide range of science related content and activities in one location.

Due to the Covid-19 related postponement of the New Zealand International Science Festival, the festival team has curated and will be frequently updating a 'digital festival' experience which can be enjoyed at home while New Zealand is in lockdown.

"We hope that this new platform can not only ease the burden of parents entertaining children while stuck at home, but also provide our festival audience with some exciting and inspiring science in lieu of the 2020 New Zealand International Science Festival." said Festival director Dan Hendra.

The Festival has been rescheduled to take place 9-18 July 2021, and Hendra is optimistic that the plans for 2020 can mostly be rolled over to 2021.

“We were so excited about the programme that we had been preparing for the Festival this year. We are relieved that this programme will more or less be able to be presented as-is in a years time.”

The Festival’s new digital festival platform can be found at scifest.org.nz

