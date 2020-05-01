Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

UC Engineers Aid Development Of Thermal Imaging Cameras To Spot COVID-19 Symptoms

Friday, 1 May 2020, 2:42 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury’s Mechanical Engineering experts are among the Kiwi innovators battling against COVID-19.

While commercial devices for crowd fever detection exist, the global pandemic has made them hard to come by. The Cacophony Project and 2040 developed low-cost smart thermal camera systems for tracking the predators that threaten New Zealand’s native birds, and have been pivoting the technology to meet this urgent need.

Working with the University of Canterbury, Callaghan Innovation, and the Auckland Bioengineering Institute with testing, calibration and writing for the instruction manual, they have repurposed their technology for crowd fever scanning at a safe distance. The system can measure forehead temperature to +/-0.5°C without a human operator.

UC mechanical engineers Julian Phillips, Lecturer Tim Giffney and Professor Mark Jermy have developed a temperature reference to give a constant check calibration of these devices. The devices are under trial and hoped to be implemented shortly to curb the spread of the virus.

“If thermal imaging cameras are deployed for temperature screening, this stable temperature reference can help with accuracy. We hope this stable in-frame temperature reference could be useful as a simple, rapidly deliverable approach,” UC Engineering Lecturer Tim Giffney says.

“By putting a stable temperature source in view of the camera, the system can continuously check its reading, and make adjustments,” UC Engineering technician Julian Phillips adds.

“The main challenge in developing the reference was coming up with a design that could be rapidly built with minimal resources, and from local supplies as international freight is at an almost complete standstill.”

“Fortunately I have quite a well-equipped workshop at home, needing only a few items to be obtained from UC,” Phillips says. “In January I travelled to Tonga to support a team of our UC biomedical engineering students working on donated medical equipment. The experience of working under constrained resources was good preparation for working under lockdown – a similar level of flexibility and tenacity is required to get the job done.”

About 30 soldiers from Burnham, as well as New Zealand Police officers, were used to test and calibrate the cameras. To help control the spread of COVID-19 it is envisaged the cameras will be used at airports, hospitals, supermarkets and other workplaces.

You can read more about the project here:

Coronavirus: Thermal imaging cameras to spot symptoms could be part of new normal

Kiwi inventors set their focus on Covid-19

Further background detail from UC Engineer Tim Giffney:

“Objects at close to human body temperature only emit a very small amount of radiated heat, which is difficult to detect in the camera sensor. This means it is not easy to make an accurate thermal camera that is insensitive to external conditions.

“Comparing the temperature of a surface to our reference at known temperature is less difficult. This could allow a wider variety of thermal imaging cameras to be used, which would be useful in case of shortage.

“The internal correction routines of some cameras can also cause inconsistent readings, which our method could help continuously calibrate out.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 