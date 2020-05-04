Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Anatomy Of An Attack: Emotet, Trickbot, Ryuk Ransomware - Exclusive Cybersecurity Webinar

Monday, 4 May 2020, 6:34 am
Press Release: Advantage

Advantage and BlackBerry Cylance® will present a live webinar about the multiple stages of a ransomware attack presented by Rob Collins, Technical Director for Blackberry Cylance Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 09:00 AM AE ST / 11:00 NZ ST.

Ransomware has been a growing form of cyberattack since the arrival of COVID19. Rob Collins – Technical Director for BlackBerry Cylance, Australia and New Zealand, will share insights and reveal the tactics used in recent sophisticated, multi-staged ransomware attacks. Attendees will learn ways to prevent each stage of an attack to better protect their organisations. Also presenting is Jeff Rayner, Senior Business Development Manager of Advantage New Zealand.

This live webinar is an opportunity to participate ‘live’ and ask questions during the presentation. The webinar will also be recorded for those who cannot attend to watch at their convenience. All who register will be able to receive a link to the full recording.

Register Today : https://bit.ly/2Ym8yXR

About Advantage

“Advantage have over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technically driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers are able to rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

