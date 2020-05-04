Treaty Of Waitangi/Te Tiriti Guidelines For AI And Data Released

Internationally there are widespread reports and cases of discrimination against minority groups, including Indigenous Peoples, People of Colour, LGBIT and Women, with Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms and Data. In turn, this has created international discussions about the need to regulate AI and related technologies or assume that AI systems developments will be the better of the wider community.

Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti and Māori Ethics Guidelines for: AI, Algorithms, Data and IOT have been produced by Māori digital stalwart Karaitiana Taiuru. Primarily for government projects and contractors to help prevent some of these biases, the guidelines are the first Indigenous guidelines for new technologies to be produced in the world.

The release is timely as COVID-19 impacts the world and the Ministry of Health are developing a COVID-19 tracking app that will rely on Data. Karaitiana Taiuru states “If the guidelines are used by the Ministry of Health, Māori should feel more comfortable with their privacy and data than if the guidelines have not been used”.

The guidelines are freely available for download here and when New Zealand enters into Level 2, a paper publication will be available from https://www.taiuru.maori.nz/tiritiethicalguide/.

