Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Don’t Quit, Says Zonta Science Award Winner

Monday, 18 May 2020, 7:00 am
Press Release: Zonta Club of Wellington

Dr Helen Woolner, winner of the 16 th Biennial Zonta Science Award 2020. Photograph courtesy of Victoria University of Wellington.

In these uncertain times of Covid-19 when Scientists are being valued more than ever, the Zonta Club of Wellington, is very pleased to announce and congratulate Dr Helen Woolner, a Chemical Scientist who is the winner of this year’s Biennial Zonta Science Award.

Helen is excited about winning this Award which recognises she is an exceptional emerging scientist.

“It will enable me to travel overseas to visit the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany. There I will collaborate with Professor Deniz Tasdemir, the Head of the Marine Natural Products Research Unit”, she says.

Upon completing her PhD, Helen was awarded a three-year New Zealand Health Research Council Pacific Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in 2018, which she is undertaking in the Chemical Genetics laboratory at Victoria University of Wellington. Her research aims to improve our understanding of a traditional Samoan anti-inflammatory medicinal plant. Helen is investigating the plant’s potential in the treatment of human diseases, such as obesity, cancer, Alzheimer’s and tuberculosis. She is also investigating the science behind other traditional medicines including those of the Cook Islands, Samoa and New Zealand.

Helen’s educational journey has been unique says her supervisor Dr Rob Keyzers, “She completed her high-school studies after becoming a mother to two children in her teenage years”.

Helen, from Porirua, is a proud, New Zealand born, Cook Island Maori. She says “I am passionate about the success of Pasifika students in Science. As a student, I was a mentor for Te Ropu Awhina which involved mentoring undergraduate Pasifika students at Victoria University of Wellington in subjects that I was familiar with, mostly chemistry. This role also involved outreach projects, where we would go to low socioeconomic areas in Wellington and give primary, intermediate and high-school students a day of ‘hands-on’ science. They were exposed to the fun behind science and hopefully inspired to take science as a subject”.

Dr Woolner left mainstream school at Porirua College with no formal qualifications. During the pregnancy of her first child she enrolled at Huarahi Tamariki (HHT) the School for Teenage Parents where she was stimulated by her enthusiastic and inspirational teachers and realised she wanted to pursue science as a career.

“My journey has certainly been challenging and I attribute my achievements to the support and advice offered by so many people, to whom I am immensely grateful” says Dr Woolner, “reference to Edgar Albert Guest’s motivational poem ‘Don’t Quit’ when the chips were down was well exercised!” says Helen.

Dr Jan Pearson, Convenor for the Award says, “The Zonta Science Award recognises not only the person’s excellence in science but also their communication skills and community involvement. The ability to promote science and be a role model for other young women are winning attributes in which Helen has excelled.”

As well as receiving a commemorative pounamu medal designed by Upper Hutt jeweller Neke Moa, Helen receives financial support which will enable her to travel to Europe to visit pharmaceuticals and natural product laboratories and explore collaborative research possibilities.

Congratulations Dr Helen Woolner from Gold Award Sponsor Istar Limited; Inaugural and Continuing Sponsor John Ilott Charitable Trust; Schools Sponsor KPMG and Enduring Sponsor The Zonta Club of Wellington.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Award Ceremony will be held in Wellington in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zonta Club of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 