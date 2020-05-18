Cool And Settled Weather To Continue

Another week where settled skies dominate MetServices’ weather outlook. Fine weather welcomes teachers and students returning to school this week and offers bright days to resume outdoor activities.

Where is the unsettled autumn weather you might be wondering? MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree explains, “There is a persistent ridge of high pressure staying put over Aotearoa. It holds up a hand to incoming rainbringers, stopping them in their tracks, or steering them away. The next good rainfall is a while away yet.”

Despite the lack of much desired significant rainfall, a few areas will still see spots of precipitation. Southeasterlies will continue to drag cloud and the odd shower over Northland, Hawke’s Bay, and Gisborne during the start of the week, with the latter likely to see more active skies Tuesday with a thunderstorm risk out for the afternoon and evening. These showery conditions may provide some relief but widespread accumulations aren’t looking significant.

Foggy and frosty wakeups are forecast to continue for the usual areas this week, followed by cool, calm, and clear days. “If you’re heading back into the office, it might be the time to unearth winter woollies for your morning commute if you haven’t already,” advises Crabtree.

