Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Time To Celebrate Our Scientists

Friday, 22 May 2020, 8:54 am
Press Release: The Kudos Awards

New Zealand’s world-renowned response to Covid-19 shows what can be achieved by acting on good science, and during lockdown many New Zealanders have become fans of our country’s science heroes.

As nominations for the 2020 Kudos Science Excellence Awards open, science is clearly more relevant than ever before.

Nominations for this year’s Awards opened on Wednesday 20 May and will include more scientists than in previous years, as well as new and broader categories.

“While many of our scientists live and work across the Waikato region, there are many who’s work take them further afield into the Rotorua district and the wider Bay of Plenty region, working in primary industries such as forestry, horticulture, agriculture and apiculture,” says Kudos Science Trust CEO Soteria Ieremia.

“With many of these scientists having strong links to the Waikato’s tertiary institutes and science industry, we’re casting the net wider to shine a light on how their work is impacting not only New Zealand, but the world,” she says.

The new University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Award spans all seven categories to recognise a scientist for enabling the innovation potential of Māori knowledge, resources and people. This award further highlights the ongoing work of scientists across all disciplines, and recognises the growing number of Kudos nominations in Vision Mātauranga, a vital and valuable part of New Zealand’s science landscape.

Nominations have also been opened up to the biocontrol and food sectors, with the Hamilton City Council Primary Industries Award replacing the agricultural science award.

The Greater Waikato region is a thriving, and expanding, hub of science, with the highest number of scientists and laboratory technicians per capita in it’s workforce in New Zealand, and based on a 2016 MBIE report is the only region where this is expected to rise. The recent announcement that the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology’s head office would be based in Hamilton further compliments the science and technology output of the region.

“Covid-19 has shown us the critical role scientists play in keeping us safe, and when we return to the new ‘normal’, we’ll again be looking to them to guide us through big issues like climate change,” she says.

“We’re fortunate in not having to look far afield for scientific expertise. We’ve got internationally renown and respected scientists right under our noses, scientists like Prof. Craig Cary and Prof. Kim Pickering who feature in the top 1% of most influential scientists worldwide”.

Nominations for the 2020 Kudos Science Excellence Awards close midnight Monday 20 July 2020, and Awards winners will be announced on 10 September 2020 at the Kudos Awards Gala Dinner at Claudelands Events Centre.

Details on how to make a nomination are available at thekudos.org.nz. The categories are:

  • University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Science Award
  • Wintec Secondary Science Teacher/Educator Award
  • Waikato DHB Medical Science Award
  • Waikato Regional Council Environmental Science Award
  • Hill Laboratories Laboratory Technologist Award
  • Datamars Engineering Science Award
  • Hamilton City Council Primary Industries Award
  • The Kudos Lifetime Achievement Award

The Kudos Science Trust established the Kudos ‘Science Excellence’ Awards in 2007 to recognise the region’s contribution of almost 25% to New Zealand’s research, discovery and innovation, and still remains New Zealand’s only regional science awards.

The Kudos Science Trust is the Greater Waikato region’s science advocate, supporting science education and community science engagement, connecting industry and celebrating science achievement and excellence.

*The Kudos Awards Gala Dinner event will observe all restrictions and rules imposed by the NZ Governments Covid-19 Response.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Kudos Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 