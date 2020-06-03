InternetNZ Offers Its New Cyber Security Product For An Extended Free Trial

InternetNZ has announced that its new cyber security product, Defenz Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall, is available for a free four month trial.

This extended trial is offered to organisations and businesses, Internet Service Providers and Managed Service Providers, tertiary education, healthcare, nonprofit and government organisations between 3 June 2020 and 30 September 2020.

Defenz DNS Firewall protects Internet users from phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and botnets. It also stops malware already on the network from accessing the Internet.

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says that many organisations are pivoting their services to help organisations get online and stay safe as they respond to COVID-19.

"Defenz DNS Firewall is a service available to help organisations respond to rising online threats. Making the service free for the next few months will remove a barrier to using it, and ensure more organisations have the opportunity to implement an easy and effective security layer," says Carter.

In 2019, CERT NZ saw 1,934 reports of phishing and credential harvesting, up 25% from 2018.

15% of reports made to CERT NZ in 2019 had some form of financial loss, with a total value of $16.7 million.

"In our work to help New Zealanders harness the power of the Internet it’s important we work to keep New Zealand businesses safe and secure," says InternetNZ Commercial Director, David Morrison.

"New Zealand may be removed geographically from the rest of the world but we are not exempt from online attacks. We cannot be complacent about online security."

Defenz DNS Firewall doesn’t require any extra equipment, doesn’t slow down the Internet connection, has a straightforward set up and onboarding process and allows users to turn the additional online protection layer on and off as needed.

Read more about Defenz DNS Firewall: https://internetnz.nz/defenz

