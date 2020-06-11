Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Scientists Nurturing Only Plant Of Its Kind

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 9:05 am
Press Release: NIWA

For more than 20 years NIWA scientists have been nurturing three plants that are the only examples of their kind in existence.

Hamilton-based freshwater ecologists Paul Champion and Mary de Winton retrieved the rare species of the quillwort family – an aquatic submerged plant from Lake Omapere, Northland in the late 1990s and have kept them alive in the hope they may one day be returned.

Quillworts are primitive aquatic relatives of ferns, with this variety first discovered in Lake Omapere in 1972 living in mud between rocks in shallow areas of the lake.

Omapere, 4km north of Kaikohe, is the largest lake in Northland at 1,230 hectares and has had a chequered history environmentally. Treasured by Maori, and once an abundant provider of freshwater mussels, crayfish and eels, it has been prone to toxic algae blooms and submerged vegetation collapse which has badly affected water quality.

In summer it has a maximum depth of just 1.5m leaving it shallow and unstable. Egeria, or oxygen weed invaded the lake in 1984, growing quickly and destroying other animal and plant habitats. The lake then collapsed.

A long period of algal blooms followed but by 1998 it was on the brink of collapse again as the oxygen weed had re-established in the lake.

“We decided we needed to act. If we hadn’t rescued the plants then they would have been lost and it was important to get some material to propagate,” Mr Champion says.

Three plants were removed and taken to a NIWA facility at Ruakura where they were planted in lake sediment covered with sand. Genetic studies showed the plants are distinct from other populations of quillwort and are regarded as extinct in the wild and listed as nationally critically endangered by the Department of Conservation.

The plants were left to reproduce on their own but just grew bigger and bigger without making new plants – until now. They have finally begun to produce new plants. “You can see why they’re rare,” says Champion.

In the intervening years grass carp have been introduced to Lake Omapere to control the invasive oxygen weed and an extensive restoration programme undertaken by the Lake Omapere Trustees. The lake is now doing better but as long as the grass carp are present the quillwort can’t go back. To complicate the issue, egeria has also recently started to regrow in the lake.

Mr Champion says that for the past five to six years NIWA has been working with the Lake Omapere Trustees to find a home for the quillwort in Northland. This week they are meeting again to discuss possible sites for relocation.

“There are a few places which may be suitable, but we need to investigate things like water level fluctuations and the presence of non-native plants. It is also possible we could replant into areas of Omapere but there are many confounding factors. Ultimately it will be up to the trustees to decide but I would really like to see some insurance populations kept elsewhere.”

Mr Champion says he feels a real connection with the quillwort.

“Thinking about the consequences of not collecting the plants when we did is quite satisfying, but also NIWA being the sole guardian is quite a concern”.

“I will be really happy when it finally gets back to its home in Omapere, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Trustees of the Lake Omapere Trust are working together with NIWA in support of its return to Lake Omapere when the conditions are right.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 