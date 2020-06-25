Heavy Rain Arrives In The North, Unsettled Weekend For Most

Heavy rain and strong easterlies are affecting parts of the upper North Island today, as a front moves slowly southwards. The rest of New Zealand can also expect unsettled weather over the next few days according to MetService.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “Auckland Airport recorded 65mm of rain between 7pm Wednesday and 6am Thursday, with 47mm of that falling between 2am and 6am.”

The main rain band moved south of Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula this morning, but heavy rain warnings remain in place for Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Hawkes Bay. Strong easterlies will also affect some areas. All the latest warning information can be found at http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

Although the main rain band should weaken on Friday, an associated low pressure system is approaching New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, and is expected to move south over the country this weekend. This will bring rain or showers to most places, although it should clear from eastern areas north of Otago on Sunday.

“Although Christchurch is getting some drizzle and rain over the next few days, it should be gone in time for the Super Rugby Match between the Crusaders and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon,” says Glassey. “Auckland is more likely to see showers for the game on Saturday night between the Blues and the Highlanders.”

Looking beyond the weekend, unsettled weather is expected to continue for most places in the first half of next week.

