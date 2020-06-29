Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Advantage Earns Recognition Being Awarded New Zealand MSP Of The Year For LogRhythm For 2020

Monday, 29 June 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Advantage

Alex Teh of Chillisoft presents the NZ MSP of the Year Award trophy and certificate to Brad Pearpoint of Advantage

LogRhythm has a pedigree as an award-winning NextGen SIEM platform, with over 4,000 customers around the world, who use it to mature their security operations programs.

Being the only provider that has won the Gartner Peer Insights’ Customer Choice for SIEM designation three years in a row, LogRhythm has a pedigree, with customers including NASA and Cargill.

Presenting the award to Brad Pearpoint, MD of Advantage, Alex Teh, CEO of Chillisoft, the NZ LogRhythm distributor, shared “I was extremely pleased and proud to see Advantage receiving LogRhythm MSP of the year. For over four years now, I have seen Advantage do some amazing things with their SOC. The level of automation they have been able to implement using their threat intelligence feeds is only one of the examples that show how innovative they have been in building up their forensics and threat hunting capabilities. They are a company that Chillisoft can confidently recommend when asked about managed SOC services.”

Pearpoint responded that “Advantage is extremely proud to be recognised as the LogRhythm MSP partner of the year for 2020. LogRhythm's Next Generation SIEM platform underpins the entire Advantage security services portfolio, allowing us to provide exceptional protection across endpoint, network, user and traditional SIEM workloads for all New Zealand organisations.”

The Platform

LogRhythm was built for security professionals by security professionals, to promote visibility for their cybersecurity program and reduce risk to their organisation every day. The SIEM Platform delivers comprehensive security analytics; user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralisation of threats.

Advantage utilises LogRhythm to complete its SOC Triad, enabling a holistic view of security across customer networks. This single looking glass enables Advantage to have industry standard security SLAs for protection, detection, and response.

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technology-driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers can rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://advantage.nz/ or go to LinkedIn.

ALSO:


