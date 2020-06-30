Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Prime Minister Science Prizes

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today.

The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the future.

The event was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and moved to a digital event.

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prize, the premier award for science that is transformational in its impact, has been awarded to the Melting Ice and Rising Seas team, a group of more than 20 geologists, glaciologists, climate and social scientists from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, GNS Science and NIWA, led by the university’s Antarctic Research Centre Te Puna Pātiotio.

The scientists are behind the break-through discovery that Antarctica’s ice sheets melted rapidly in the past, and could have a significant impact on global sea level rise over the next 80 years.

The team’s discovery began with work 15 years ago by New Zealand scientists who drilled and analysed ice and sediment cores in Antarctica’s Ross Sea sector.

They found that Antarctic melt due to climate change could contribute to global sea level rise of 1.4 metres by the year 2100, rather than the one metre predicted back in 2013 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body charged with keeping the world up-to-date on the effects of climate change.

When the effect of land subsidence is taken into account, the rise could be as much as two metres for some places in New Zealand.

They also found that Antarctica’s ice sheet has a stability threshold of 2 C of global warming, and that there is still a pathway to mitigate the impact of sea level rise around the world.

Nominator Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of the British Antarctic Survey, says the team has put New Zealand at the forefront of global environmental research.

“Their research has made truly outstanding contributions. It is directly relevant to IPCC policy recommendations, and the global attempt to limit CO2 emissions and stabilise global warming below 2°C.”

Team leader Professor Tim Naish from Victoria University of Wellington says the effects of climate change are incredibly urgent. With the new evidence, scientists are moving their focus to communicating with decision makers on how to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, he says.

The Prime Minister’s 2019 MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize Winner

Won by world-leading University of Auckland physicist Dr Miro Erkintalo, who has made pioneering contributions towards the development of new laser technologies. Dr Erkintalo researches and develops new kinds of laser devices that could enable many new and improved applications, including faster and cheaper internet. He has introduced a theoretical model for the description of a new technology that can convert a single laser beam into hundreds or thousands of beams of different colours, known as a microresonator frequency comb. Nominator Professor Roberto Morandotti, of Montreal’s Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, says “micro-combs” are projected to have a big role in many future technologies and “therefore quite likely to have wide societal impact as well.”

The Prime Minister’s 2019 Science Communication Prize

A Tūhoe astronomer who’s raised awareness about the significance of Matariki is the Prime Minister’s Science Communications Prize winner for 2019. Professor Rangi Matamua didn’t realise the significance of the manuscript crafted by his ancestor when first given it, but came to fall in love with Māori astronomy and educate thousands of New Zealanders about Matariki. Through his research, he has discovered a narrative of the Matariki constellation comprising of nine stars. Professor Matamua has drawn a large following on social media with podcasts and videos in English and te reo Māori. His web series reached 1 million views in four months and more than 20,000 people follow his Living by the Stars Facebook posts. In 2019 Professor Matamua presented his work to more than 10,000 people in a roadshow at 21 events in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

The Prime Minister’s 2019 Science Teacher Prize

Christchurch teacher Dr Michelle Dalrymple is the first maths teacher to win the Prime Minister’s Science Teacher Prize. Dr Dalrymple, Mathematics and Statistics Faculty Head at Cashmere High School, says every student deserves a champion and is devoted to sharing her research and knowledge with other teachers around the country. She uses engaging and novel ways to connect her students and other teachers into mathematics and statistics, and says a fundamental part of her teaching is incorporating whanaungatanga, or teaching through relationships. Her nominator says her teaching stands out because it is strongly based on cutting-edge mathematics and statistics education research, while providing creative and fun strategies that are inspiring for her students.

The Prime Minister’s 2019 Future Scientist Prize

A robot that’s designed for elderly and people with disabilities to take wheelie bins to and from the kerb, has won 17-year-old Christchurch school student Thomas James the Prime Minister’s 2019 Future Scientist Prize. A year 13 student at Burnside High School, Thomas designed “Wheelie Drive” after noticing his elderly neighbour and grandparents struggled to use their wheelie bins. For a student who doesn’t study technology or design, Thomas showed great tenacity in researching and problem solving. He used lego models for his first prototype before learning about micro-processors, programming, autonomous navigation and sourcing the many intricate components he needed to build a full-size self-navigating robot. His nominator says he is a very talented engineer who’s developed and produced a system that adult technologists would struggle to design and make.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Prime Minister Science Prizes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 